- Road races to be livestreamed on Paralympic.ca and CBC Sports and Radio-Canada's digital platforms

- 15 Para cyclists set to represent Canada at home world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que.

- Super Series provides livestreaming of Paralympic sport events

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is hosting the globe's best Para cyclists this week with the 2022 Para Cycling Road World Championships taking place August 11-14 in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), CBC Sports, and Radio-Canada will be showcasing the event as part of the Paralympic Super Series presented by Canadian Tire Sports Analytics.

Fifteen Para cyclists will race for Canada at the 2022 Para Cycling Road World Championships, including (L-R): Alex Hyndman, Keely Shaw, Marie-Claude Molnar, Joey Desjardins, and Shelley Gautier. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

The road race events on August 13 and 14 will be livestreamed on Paralympic.ca as well as CBC Sports and Radio-Canada digital platforms, including: the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca , the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, radio-canada.ca/sports and the Radio-Canada Info app for iOS and Android devices. Two separate two-hour shows featuring both live coverage and top highlights will also air on the CPC's Facebook page on both days, and be mixed into the livestream. CPC will also share highlight packages for the time trial events on August 11 and 12.

Cycling Canada is sending a team of 15 Para cyclists to the event, including Paralympic medallists Keely Shaw, Shelley Gautier, Marie-Claude Molnar, and Charles Moreau.

"Competing at a world championships is always a big moment and even more so this year being home in Canada!" said Molnar, a two-time Paralympian from Longueuil, Que. "Our team is so excited and ready to race in Baie-Comeau this week, and we are thrilled that people will be able to follow and cheer for us live from home. Thanks to everyone for their support!"

The livestream, which will include athlete interviews from Baie-Comeau, will start at 8 a.m. ET on both August 13 and 14 and run through the end of competition, approximately 6 p.m. ET. The complete event schedule is available here. The two-hour shows on the CPC's Facebook page will air at 8:30 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and 8 a.m. ET and 3:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. Additional content will be available on the CPC's digital platforms through the entire duration of the world championships, August 11-14.

"We are so pleased to be supporting additional coverage of the Para Cycling Road World Championships through the Paralympic Super Series," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Thank you to CBC/Radio-Canada for your continued commitment to highlighting Paralympic sport and to Canadian Tire Sports Analytics for your support in making this possible. It is always special to compete at a world championships on home soil, and this is set to be an exciting event that will showcase the best of Para cycling. We wish Cycling Canada and all of the Canadian athletes the best of luck and look forward to watching all of the coverage this week."

First launched in 2019 by the CPC, the Paralympic Super Series features Para sport competitions outside of the Paralympic Games by providing quality livestream coverage and additional content of events. This has included world championships and other major competitions in sports like Para swimming, Para cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, Para ice hockey, Para athletics, Para alpine skiing, and Para nordic skiing.

To learn more about the 2022 Para Cycling Road World Championships, visit ParaCyclismeBaieComeau.com. Please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series for more information on the Super Series and follow @CDNParalympics for live updates during the competition.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

