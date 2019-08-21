Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada to provide streaming coverage of Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, August 23 - September 1

- Coverage of five sports will be available via the CBC Gem streaming service, CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports platforms, and CPC Facebook page

- Lima 2019 is the latest event in the Paralympic Super Series, bringing live coverage of Para sport events to Canadians

LIMA, Peru et TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Viewers across the country will be able to follow the Canadian Parapan Am Team in Peru over the next two weeks, as the Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada announced today live streaming coverage plans for the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, from August 23 to September 1.

Coverage of five sports – Para athletics, Para badminton, Para swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby – will be available via live stream, as will the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Viewers will be able to follow the Canadian Parapan Am Team via the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and CPC Facebook page, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports. Coverage will begin on Friday, August 23 with the Canadian wheelchair rugby team's first round-robin game, versus Argentina, at 9 a.m. ET, followed by the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. For the complete streaming schedule, visit cbcsports.ca/paralympics, radio-canada.ca/sports or Paralympic.ca.

"The Parapan Am Games is a significant competition for our athletes on the road to Tokyo 2020, and we are thrilled to be able to share their journeys with Canadians back home," said Martin Richard, executive director, Communications and Brand, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We are also pleased to continue our work with CBC/Radio-Canada to provide more coverage of world-class Para sport events year-round, and this is another important step in growing the Paralympic Movement in Canada. The Canadian Parapan Am Team in Lima is a talented group of athletes with big goals, and we expect lots of exciting action on the field of play."

The live streams will be supplemented by digital content on the CPC social media channels, including interviews with the athletes, highlights packages, and live clippings during the events. Paralympian Benoît Huot will also be in Lima as the CPC's onsite reporter, providing additional coverage. CBC Sports will be providing daily updates on Canadian Para athlete performances and medal totals at cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

"As Canada's Paralympic Network, it is a priority for us to continue our work with the Canadian Paralympic Committee in showcasing the country's Para athletes year-round as they compete at significant international events," said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports and Olympics, CBC. "The Parapan Am Games are a key stop on the journey to Tokyo 2020 and we're pleased to give Canadians the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian team."

Canada is sending a team of 151 athletes to compete in Lima across 13 sports.



"I'm so excited that people across Canada will be able to watch and cheer on Team Canada at the Parapan Am Games," said Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Lima 2019 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "Our Canadian athletes have worked so hard to earn their spot at the Games, and I know we're going to see some amazing performances in Lima. I encourage everyone back in Canada to follow along with the Games by watching it live. Let's get behind our athletes and cheer them on!"

The Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games broadcast is part of the overall Paralympic Super Series package of Para sport competitions launched earlier this year by the Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada, with a goal of showcasing Canada's Para athletes at significant events outside of the Paralympic Games.

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

