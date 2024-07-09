The campaign features the journeys of seven Canadian Para athletes whose relentless, bold, and vibrant energy harmonizes perfectly with the innovative custom track by Canadian bilingual artist Aiza

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With 50 days to go until the Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC/Radio-Canada today launched their collaborative campaign for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: "Greatness Moves Us."

The campaign features the journeys of seven Canadian Para athletes (L-R): Eric Rodrigues, Sheriauna Haase, Priscilla Gagne, Tamara Steeves, Travis Murao, Amy Burk, and Noah Vucsics. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

"Greatness Moves Us" exemplifies how Canadians can help foster an inclusive world through the transformative power of Paralympic sport. The campaign celebrates the pursuit of greatness in its many forms, tracing the journey of athletes from their earliest dreams to the pinnacle of the world stage. By showcasing these stories, "Greatness Moves Us" highlights the universal drive for excellence and unites athletes, fans, supporters, and all Canadians, illustrating how the momentum of greatness moves us all forward.

The campaign spotlights a diverse group of Canadian Para athletes:

The campaign also features footage from significant moments in Canadian Para sport history, shining a spotlight on athletes including Marissa Papaconstantinou , Aurelie Rivard , Nate Riech , Brent Lakatos , and more.

A key highlight of the campaign is the electrifying musical track by Montreal-born, Toronto-based bilingual artist Aiza , known as the "Afro-bop Queen," who was listed on CBC Music as a Canadian artist who broke out in 2023. Custom-created in both English and French and with elements of inclusion at its core, the music ensures the campaign resonates across Canada. The track, composed by Jeremy Wallace Maclean, was carefully crafted to include breathing space in the audio, ensuring that the descriptive video does not compete with the lyrics, allowing for an inclusive listening experience.

"Greatness Moves Us" marks a continuation of the strong partnership between CPC and CBC/Radio-Canada, emphasizing the depth and impact of this collaboration. As the official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 and Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games, CBC/Radio-Canada will provide extensive coverage across its multiple platforms, showcasing the performances of Paralympians to audiences nationwide. Audiences can tune in for CBC/Radio-Canada's coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8 on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC's Paris 2024 website (cbc.ca/paris2024) and the CBC Paris 2024 app in English and on ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV, Radio-Canada.ca/paris2024, and on the Radio-Canada Paralympiques app in French.

The campaign was developed in partnership with WILL, a Vancouver-based creative agency, and GOOD–IDEA®, a commercial and narrative production company. Directed by Ross Allen, produced by Mack Stannard and Ben Chick, and shot by director of photography Mitchell Baxter, the campaign promises to engage all viewers.

Join the Movement

The "Greatness Moves Us" campaign will air in English and French across CBC/Radio-Canada and CPC's platforms starting today. To learn more and view the campaign videos and other creative assets, visit Paralympic.ca/GreatnessMovesUs .

Quotes

"The 'Greatness Moves Us' campaign beautifully encapsulates our commitment to building the best-prepared teams and fostering the power of inclusion," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "It vividly portrays our athletes' relentless pursuit of excellence and their journeys on and off the field of play. We are encouraging Canadians to tune into the coverage on CBC/Radio Canada like never before, to rally behind our team and to embrace the spirit of inclusivity and excellence at the Paris 2024 Games."

"Canadians will be moved by their Para athletes' performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and the excitement starts now with this campaign that so wonderfully captures these athletes' dynamism and joy," said Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada. "CBC/Radio-Canada is thrilled to showcase the greatness of Canada's Para athletes, and to mark 10 years as Canada's Paralympic broadcaster. It is going to be a fantastic 10 days of celebrating the very best in Para sport."

"Participating in the 'Greatness Moves Us' campaign is a tremendous honour," said Priscilla Gagné, Para judo athlete. "Since starting judo in 2010, I've dedicated countless hours to honing my skills and competing at the highest levels. This campaign captures the dedication and passion of Para athletes and the journey to get to the Games. I'm excited to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Para sport."

"Being featured in the 'Greatness Moves Us' campaign is an extraordinary experience," said Sheriauna Haase, Para athletics athlete. "This campaign beautifully showcases the diverse stories of Canadian Para athletes. Growing up, I always imagined what it would be like to compete on the world stage, and now that I am realizing that goal, I'm thrilled to share my journey with Canadians."

"Being part of the 'Greatness Moves Us' campaign is incredibly meaningful," said Travis Murao, wheelchair rugby athlete. "This campaign's inclusive approach, from descriptive audio to the bilingual song, ensures that everyone can connect with our stories. It's a powerful reminder that greatness is about more than just competition; it's about making the journey accessible and engaging for all Canadians. I'm proud to be part of a campaign that champions inclusivity."

"'Greatness Moves Us' is more than just a campaign; it's a pivotal moment for the Paralympic Movement in Canada," said Erin Blaskie, Director of Marketing & Communications, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Our goal is to increase awareness for Para sport and the Paralympic Games, encouraging more Canadians to tune into the Games on CBC/Radio-Canada and follow the journey of our incredible athletes on social media. We hope this campaign will not only elevate the profiles of our athletes but also foster a deeper connection and support for the Canadian Paralympic Team from fans across the country."

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee:

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

About CBC/Radio-Canada:

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

