OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A team of three Para dressage riders and their horses have been nominated to represent Canada in Para equestrian at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Equestrian Canada announced Friday.

Austen Burns & Happy Feet 3 – Grade I – Newry, IRE Jody Schloss & El Colorado – Grade I – Toronto, ON Roberta Sheffield & Fairuza – Grade II – Lincolnshire, GBR

Paris will be the third Paralympic Games appearances for Sheffield and Schloss.

Sheffield, who holds dual citizenship with the UK but represents Canada on the international stage, made her debut at Rio 2016 where she helped the country to a 13th place team finish. She then competed individually at Tokyo 2020 where she placed 12th and was part of the team that achieved 10th place. At both Games she competed in Grade III. She was reclassified earlier this year and will be entering the Grade II ring in Paris alongside Fairuza.

"I cannot describe how it feels to be nominated for Team Canada," said Sheffield, who is currently ranked seventh in the FEI World Para Dressage Individual Rankings (Grade II). "It is such a huge honour to represent my country, and it's been such an incredible journey with so many twists and turns. There is nothing like wearing the maple leaf."

Grade I athlete Schloss made her debut at London 2012 and then represented Canada at Tokyo 2020 where she finished 11th place. Her partnership with El Colorado is a new and developing one that has proven to be an exciting one to watch through the run up to Paris.

Both Sheffield and Schloss represented Canada at the 2022 FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark where Schloss placed 13th in the Grade I and Sheffield placed fifth in the Grade III.

Also a Grade I athlete, Burns will make his Paralympic Games debut with his partner Happy Feet 3. Based in Northern Ireland, Burns was born in Vancouver and began riding in Langley, BC at the age of three.

To be eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Para equestrian competitions, the selected athlete-horse combinations must have achieved the FEI Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER) at selected events during the qualification period. The athletes each qualified for the team based on their performance results during the internal qualification period of January 1 – July 1, 2024.

"All three of our athletes have worked hard to get here, and we are looking forward to the next step for them in Paris," said Christine Peters, Senior Manager, Dressage Olympic/Paralympic Program at Equestrian Canada. "With a support team on the ground with significant Paralympic experience, everyone will have the opportunity to perform at their best. We are very appreciative of all the help we have received from coaches, owners, grooms/staff, and families that make this possible. We are also grateful for the support from our funding partners including the Canadian Paralympic Committee, Sport Canada, and Own the Podium."

Para equestrian at the Paralympic Games is contested in three dressage events – individual and team tests where movements are pre-determined, and a freestyle test where the riders choose their movements. Athletes compete in five separate classifications, which are mixed gender, based on their level of impairment from highest to lowest: I, II, III, IV and V.

At the Paris Games, competition will take place at the Palace of Versailles. Burns, Schloss, and Sheffield will participate in the individual event on September 3, team event on September 6, with the individual freestyle on September 7.

Canada has won four Paralympic medals in equestrian. Lauren Barwick won gold and silver at Beijing 2008, while Karen Brain won two bronze at Athens 2004.

"I am so pleased to welcome Roberta, Jody, and Austen to the Canadian Paralympic Team for Paris," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Roberta and Jody head to Paris with lots of experience to their names, and I'm sure that experience will offer support to Austen at his first Games. I wish them well with their final preparations, and we will be supporting them all the way."

"Congratulations to our three nominated Para equestrian athletes!" said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Roberta, Jody, and Austen are accomplished Para dressage riders who have earned their places in Paris – and what an experience it will be to compete at the iconic Palace of Versailles. We wish each of them the best of luck and will be cheering them on."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

