"While most eye injuries are preventable, accidents can always happen," says Dr. Colin Mann, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "If a child misuses a toy, it has the potential to cause some serious eye injuries, including corneal abrasion, retinal detachment and, for the more extreme cases, complete vision loss."

According to a recent survey by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, only 29 per cent of Canadians said they specifically look for eye-safe toys when purchasing toys for their children. The recommendation for consumers is to follow the age recommendations on labels and select gifts that are appropriate for a child's age and ability, and include protective eyewear if it involves sports-related toys.

"When deciding on which presents to give children, we recommend avoiding toys that pose a high risk of eye injuries such as lasers, sharp toys, aerosols like silly string, and flying or projectile toys," says Dr. Mann. "As we enter another holiday season in a pandemic, it's important to look out for the listing and product descriptions when making online purchases, and read the box once the product arrives to ensure the listing description is accurate and safe. It's also important to remember that holiday decor, especially those with sharp edges, should be kept out of reach of young children."

Another way to ensure that toys are safe is to find out if the packaging has been inspected and approved by the proper regulatory bodies, including the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), or the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

The treatment of eye injuries depends on what the injury is and how severe it is. The Canadian Ophthalmological Society has outlined some of the eye injuries that can result from unsafe toys and how to determine the next steps:

Eye scratches and corneal abrasions – Most eye scratches and corneal abrasions are minor and will heal on their own within a few days to a week, but it's still a good idea to visit an eye doctor. If you're in a lot of pain or are having difficulty seeing, it's important to have the eye assessed as soon as possible.

Getting hit in the eye – A black eye, pain or any changes in vision – even after a slight blow – warrant a visit to the eye doctor or emergency room.

Eye cut or puncture – If the eye has been cut or punctured, see your eye doctor or get medical attention right away. In the meantime, carefully place a protective shield over the eye and be careful not to press the shield directly against the eye.

To learn more about eye injuries, including its diagnosis and treatment, visit seethepossibilities.ca .

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents. We work collaboratively with government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health. COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca.

