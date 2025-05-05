Released during National Vision Health Month, the findings highlight a strong national commitment to vision care and an opportunity to empower Canadians with more education.

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The ability to see impacts everything we do, and according to a recent national survey by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS), the vast majority (97 per cent) of Canadians consider eye health a crucial part of their overall well-being. Yet, only half feel they know what contributes to the health of their eyes. As National Vision Health Month kicks off, COS emphasizes the importance of continued education to raise awareness, promote regular eye exams, and improve access to quality vision care for all Canadians.

Canadian Ophthalmological Society (CNW Group/Canadian Ophthalmological Society)

Canadians Now Recognize Eye Health as a Top Priority, but Knowledge Gaps Exist

While most Canadians (83 per cent) say they prioritize their vision health, half feel familiar with treatment options for serious eye problems (53 per cent) or eye diseases such as cataracts (52 per cent) for example, a leading cause of blindness. Among those aged 55 and older, 68 per cent say they're knowledgeable about the symptoms and early signs of the condition, compared to 41 per cent of younger Canadians aged 18 to 34, even though cataracts can occur at any age.

"While Canadians overwhelmingly recognize the importance of eye health, many remain unaware of the eye diseases they may be at risk for and the symptoms to watch for," said Dr. Mona Dagher, president of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "These survey findings reinforce the need for better public education so people can take proactive steps, including regular eye exams, to protect their vision."

Additional insights:

Canadians support innovations in eye care, and 92 per cent agree that access to the latest advancements is essential. Three-quarters (75 per cent) feel they have access to these innovations, but only 52 per cent feel comfortable with AI-assisted diagnostics.

Concerns about screen time's effects on children's eye health remain high, with 82 per cent of Canadians expressing worry, on par with 2024.

Thirty-eight per cent say extreme weather negatively impacted their eye health in the past year, indicating environmental factors are also an increasing concern.

While 56 per cent of Canadians correctly identify ophthalmologists as medical doctors with specialized surgical training, 17 per cent are unaware of what they do, and 28 per cent misidentify their role.

Advocacy and Policy Action Needed

Despite growing awareness in general, 56 per cent of Canadians feel that eye health does not receive the same level of attention as other health priorities in the healthcare system. This perception highlights the need for greater advocacy and policy action to ensure that eye health is addressed at the national level.

"There's a clear call to action," said Dr. Nina Ahuja, chair of the Council on Advocacy for COS. "The passage of Bill C-284, the National Eye Care Strategy Act, is an important step forward. These findings reinforce our commitment to advancing vision health and ensuring access to optimal eye care for all Canadians."

To learn more about the role of an ophthalmologist, major eye diseases and to get information on overall eye health, visit seethepossibilities.ca.

About the Survey

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between March 20 and March 23, on behalf of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. For this survey, a sample of 1,501 Canadians aged 18+ were interviewed online. Sample was sourced from the Ipsos panel. Weighting was employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population.

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national authority on eye and vision care in Canada. We are dedicated to ensuring optimal medical and surgical eye care by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and supporting our 900+ members and 200 residents. COS collaborates with government, specialty societies, academic communities (ACUPO), provincial partners, and patient groups to advocate for eye health policy. As an accredited CPD provider through the RCPSC and a CMA affiliate, COS is committed to advancing eye care. Learn more at cos-sco.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Ophthalmological Society

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: Shubhi Sinha, BlueSky Communications, [email protected]