Designation of AMD Month in February underscores the important need for early detection and treatment

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The unique challenges, and need for awareness, of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is now formally recognized in Canada for the first time, thanks to the National Eye Care Strategy Act, which encompasses several key initiatives to help improve prevention of eye diseases, and treatment and vision rehabilitation for patients nationally. The designation of February as Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month marks a significant advancement in addressing this condition through a strategic effort to enhance public and professional understanding and by highlighting the importance of this awareness.

Among the provisions of Bill C-284, an Act to establish a national strategy for eye care are initiatives that will enable Health Canada to efficiently consider new applications for treatments and devices used for various forms of eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration. The recently passed legislation was sponsored by the Honourable Judy Sgro, an advocate for those living with AMD and a key supporter of the strategy.

"With the official designation of AMD Awareness Month and a renewed focus on early detection, we are taking a critical step in ensuring Canadians can get the care they need before it's too late," said Sgro.

AMD is the leading cause of vision loss in Canadians aged 55 and older, with over 2.7 million individuals affected across the country. While there are promising breakthroughs in AMD research, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) emphasizes the importance of proactive vision care and early detection in the fight against this life-altering disease.

"While many people associate AMD with old age, we believe the key to reducing its impact starts much earlier in life," says Dr. Mona Dagher, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "Being proactive about eye health through regular screenings, a healthy lifestyle and early intervention can help reduce the risk of developing AMD, or at least slow its progression significantly."

AMD: Understanding the Disease and the Need for Early Action

Although age remains the biggest risk factor for AMD, the disease is not inevitable. Early diagnosis can catch the disease in its initial stages, allowing for timely interventions that preserve vision and prevent significant impairment.

Why Proactive Vision Care Is Essential

Lifestyle Changes Can Help Reduce Risk

A healthy lifestyle is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of developing AMD. Diets rich in antioxidants, managing blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking can help support retinal health. Studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish and green leafy vegetables are particularly beneficial for eye health. Early Screening is Key to Early Detection

Even if you don't notice any changes in your vision, regular eye exams are essential for catching AMD before symptoms appear. In fact, artificial intelligence (AI) is now playing a critical role in early detection. AI-powered imaging systems can analyze retinal images and detect even the earliest signs of AMD. New Treatments Offer Hope for Maintaining Vision

While there is currently no cure for AMD, there are various types of treatments that offer promising results and are supported by research. These include: anti-VEGF treatment, gene and stem cell therapy. There are also emerging medications for the treatment of wet and dry AMD. These are currently being studied and closely monitored for both efficacy and safety.

Being proactive about your eye health doesn't just mean visiting the ophthalmologist later in life, it means adopting a holistic approach to vision care starting today. By taking steps now to maintain a healthy lifestyle, scheduling regular eye exams and staying informed about new treatments and technologies, Canadians can help protect their sight for years to come.

To learn more about AMD, its risk factors, diagnosis and treatment visit www.seethepossibilities.ca .

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents. We work collaboratively with government, other national and international specialty societies, our academic communities (ACUPO), our provincial partners and affiliates and other eye care professionals and patient groups to advocate for health policy in Canada in the area of eye and vision health. The COS is an accredited, award-winning provider of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and is an affiliate of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For more information, visit cos-sco.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Ophthalmological Society

For media inquiries, contact: Shubhi Sinha, [email protected], BlueSky Communications