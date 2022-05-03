Vision Health Month is an opportunity to raise awareness on eye health and vision loss prevention

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - May marks Vision Health Month. As an advocate for optimal eye care for all Canadians, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society stresses the importance of monitoring your vision and seeking an eye doctor when exhibiting any changes to your eyesight. While three-quarters (76 per cent) of Canadians are concerned about their eye care and are fairly knowledgeable overall, many are unfamiliar with an array of factors relating to the health of their eyes, according to a 2021 survey by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society.

Nearly 1 in 6 Canadians are living with one of the four major eye diseases – cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy (DR) – and are at serious risk of losing their vision. Vision loss happens gradually and many eye diseases won't always present symptoms until the disease is advanced, but 75 per cent of vision loss is preventable or reversible if caught and treated early.

"Losing your vision is life-changing so maintaining good eye health should be a priority for all Canadians," says Dr. Colin Mann, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society.

"Through early detection, treating vision loss provides life-changing impacts on not just patients and their families – including their regained independence and quality of life – but also better future of eye care in Canada."

A report by The Conference Board of Canada in 2020 examined the value of ophthalmology from a health outcome, health care efficiency, and societal/economic perspective, showing the large economic impact on health care systems, society and individuals. The report estimates that by 2040, the cost savings of ophthalmic interventions to treat vision loss will reach $4 billion.

As a national initiative to support eye health, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, along with several other eye care associations, is advocating for a Vision Health Desk at the Public Health Agency of Canada. The Vision Heath Desk would work with provinces and territories on strategies for eye health, vision care, and the full integration of post-vision loss rehabilitation therapy into the healthcare continuum.

In addition, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society Foundation is extending its support for healthy vision with Eyes on Ukraine, an initiative created to support Ukrainian ophthalmologists who are treating eye injuries in the war-battered country. These ophthalmologists are tirelessly attending to complex trauma around the clock, while dealing with dangerously low supplies due to fractured distribution networks for much-needed medical essentials and surgical equipment. To donate, visit: www.canadahelps.org .

When it comes to your own eye care, beyond your primary doctor, there are 'The Three Os' of an eye care team: an Optician, Optometrist, and Ophthalmologist, and each plays a critical role in delivering quality eye care.

Visit seethepossibilities.ca to learn more about the role of 'The Three Os', and test your vision health knowledge with our two new quizzes The Three Os and Big 5 .

