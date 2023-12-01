Global contest hopes to make the world a better place with innovative designs

The 2024 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest closes on January 12, 2024

Children aged 15 and under are invited to design the car of the future

Winners have a chance to win $5,000 USD grand prize in the global contest

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian kids are being invited to help make the world a better place by imagining and designing the car of the future. The 2024 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest encourages kids to grab their pencils, crayons or paint brushes to put their innovative designs on paper.

As the world continues to navigate through social and environmental challenges, we turn to the next generation – our children and youth – to bring forward their innovative ideas and inspire us to make some necessary changes.

Over the past few years, Toyota's Dream Car Art Contest has evolved from a colourful visual arts talent competition to a global platform for the world's most imaginative kids to bring forward their world-changing ideas.

Children are encouraged to explain the innovative ideas they've expressed with their artwork. Does it help save our oceans or environment? Does it help people move from one place to another? Does it use a new renewable source of energy? Participants will need to tell the judges what they've drawn, what it does and why it matters.

This year's contest launched on December 1 and entries can be submitted until January 12, 2024. Artwork submissions can be created using any type of hand-drawn medium – such as paint, markers, and crayons.

Three finalists will be chosen from each of the three age categories: 'Under eight', 'eight to 11', and '12 to 15'. The nine Canadian finalists will each win a $250 KiwiCo gift card. Most importantly, finalists from Canada will be entered in the global contest hosted by Toyota Motor Corporation for one of three grand prizes valued at $5,000 USD.

For more information about contest terms and conditions, including how to submit contest entries as well as examples of winning entries from previous years, visit https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/en/dream-car-art-contest.

