TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that award-winning Anishnaabe journalist Lenard Monkman is the inaugural recipient of the CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

This is the first year of a groundbreaking three-year initiative, aimed at fostering expert reporting on critical health issues affecting Indigenous communities in Canada. Open to Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) journalists with a minimum of five years of professional experience. This prestigious Fellowship provides an annual research stipend of $100,000 plus additional expenses.

"We are thrilled to name Lenard Monkman as our inaugural CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellow," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "Lenard first participated in our CJF Indigenous Journalism Fellowship program in 2017 as an emerging journalist, and it's been remarkable to witness his growth in Canadian journalism since then. His deep connections to Indigenous communities and his commitment to impactful storytelling make him the ideal journalist to launch this important fellowship. His proposed project examining HIV rates among Indigenous communities addresses a critical public health issue that demands greater attention and understanding. This fellowship represents our ongoing commitment to supporting excellence in journalism, elevating diverse perspectives and fostering important conversations in the public interest."

For his Fellowship, Monkman will collaborate with CBC Indigenous to research and produce an interactive journalistic piece, along with an accompanying video documentary, by the end of 2026 on HIV rates among Indigenous people in Western Canada from a harm-reduction perspective and explore related healthcare-system issues. Manitoba is second, only behind Saskatchewan, (both of which have high Indigenous populations) in HIV cases per 100,000 people in Canada.

He intends to examine multiple perspectives when it comes to HIV rates and harm reduction including, but not limited to, people who are directly impacted, First Nations' leaders, frontline service and harm reduction workers, as well as public healthcare leaders—both provincially and in First Nations. His research will also consider the jurisdictional issues that affect Indigenous people seeking healthcare and harm reduction services.

"The ongoing HIV crisis in First Nations' communities is a critical health issue that needs further investigation, so Lenard's reporting has the potential to be a vital piece of public interest journalism," says selection committee chair Connie Walker. "Overall, it was good to see such diversity in terms of ideas and projects that were proposed for the inaugural year of this fellowship."

The CJF, in partnership with the CMA, acknowledges that Oshki Annishinabe Nigaaniwak (Winnipeg), where Monkman lives and works, is on Treaty 1 Territory. His work will take place in the Traditional Territories and ancestral lands of the Anishinaabeg, Anishininewuk, Dakota Oyate, Denesuline and Nehethowuk Nations Territory, the Homeland of the Red River Métis and lands that were and are Inuit ancestral lands.

Monkman is a member of Lake Manitoba First Nation who says his Winnipeg upbringing has helped shape his work. A former CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellow, Monkman has held a number of roles at CBC Indigenous since beginning his career there in 2015, including reporter, radio host and creative producer. He currently works as a producer with CBC Kids. Over the years, he has worked on numerous Indigenous-content related projects, including news stories, panel discussions, video games and online/TV segments. In 2019, he received a RTDNA Award for Excellence in Innovation for CBC's "Beyond 94" project, an immersive and interactive website measuring progress on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

For its part, CMA President Dr. Joss Reimer says: "Our support for this fellowship reflects our promise to uphold Indigenous practices and amplify Indigenous voices and storytelling to influence government and policymakers to advance Indigenous health and well-being. We appreciate the diligence of the esteemed selection committee to make this decision and look forward to learning from Lenard's impactful work and to further strengthening our collective resolve to foster reconciliation in healthcare."

Monkman will be honoured at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel, Toronto. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship selection committee are:

Chair – Connie Walker, Pulitzer- and Peabody Award-winning journalist;

Karyn Pugliese, aka Pabàmàdiz, online journalist, APTN News;

Cheryl McKenzie, Executive Director, News and Current Affairs, APTN;

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Writer and Oscar-nominated filmmaker, champion powwow dancer and student of Salish art and history; and

Andre Picard, Health Reporter and columnist, The Globe and Mail.The CJF is grateful for the partnership of the Canadian Medical Association.

