Canadian Human Rights Tribunal confirms agreement reached to ensure greater funding for First Nations children, families and communities

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, issued the following statement today:

"On March 17, 2021, the Government of Canada was pleased to see confirmation from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on the importance of increasing funding for First Nation children and families living on-reserve and in the Yukon not served by First Nations Child and Family Services Agencies (FNCFS).This resolution addresses a non-compliance motion brought before the Tribunal in August 2020 and is a result of collaboration between the Government of Canada, First Nations Child and Family Services Agencies and the Assembly of First Nations.

This additional funding provided through the order will allow for access to equitable funding for more First Nations to deliver key services, including prevention activities. Reducing the number of children in care requires capacity in First Nations communities to address their historical, cultural and geographic needs, as well as circumstances, and ultimately keep children and families together.

A plan to ensure that eligible First Nations can access this funding as soon as possible will be developed with the Parties.

We have been clear – we must continue the important work with partners and communities to reform the child and family services system and to assist Indigenous communities and groups in developing their own child and family services systems. In doing so, more children will stay within their families and their communities, and grow up surrounded by the strength of their culture to achieve their full potential.

This resolution is a step forward in meeting our commitments to communities and children and we are committed to building on this positive collaboration as we continue to implement longer term reform."

Quick facts :

The funding will be delivered through the existing Community Wellbeing and Jurisdiction Initiative funding stream

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]

