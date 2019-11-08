Canadian housing starts trended lower in October

Nov 08, 2019, 09:17 ET

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 218,598 units in October 2019, compared to 223,276 units in September 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts decreased in October," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family starts in urban centres trended lower following four months of consecutive gains, offsetting a modest increase in the trend of urban single-detached starts in October".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver
Housing starts in Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) trended lower in October 2019 compared to October 2018, driven by a 15% decline in the multi-units sector. However, the year-to-date multi-units starts, mostly concentrated in the City of Vancouver and the City of Surrey, was up 31% compared to the same period last year, contributing to an increase of total starts between 2018 and 2019.

Kelowna
Housing starts in the Kelowna CMA were up significantly in October, relative to the same month last year, as some new large multi-unit projects got underway. In particular, a large number of rental apartment units got underway representing 73% of the overall number of multi-unit starts in the month of October. The number of rental units that have gotten underway in October represents the first meaningful increase in rental housing starts in over a year.

Edmonton
Total housing starts increased in the Edmonton CMA in October 2019 as multi-family unit construction more than doubled compared to the same month last year. This increased occurred across all multi-family housing types, with the largest increase occurring in apartment units. Year-to-date, new housing construction continues to increase, despite elevated inventory levels.

Regina
Total housing starts in Regina trended higher in October after builders increased the pace of single-detached construction. Despite the increase in the six-month trend, actual residential starts have declined by 57%, year-to-date, from the same period in 2018. The reduction is due to a number of factors including elevated new housing inventory, moderate economic conditions, higher construction costs and weaker new home demand.

Thunder Bay
The trend for overall housing starts in the Thunder Bay CMA increased considerably in October due almost entirely to an increase in the trend for apartment starts. Notably, the trend measure for apartment starts reached its highest level in nearly two years due to October rental apartment construction. Supporting this increase has been growth in the population aged 65 and over, the fastest growing segment of the population, and a group with a relatively high propensity to rent.

Toronto
Total housing starts trended slightly lower in October due to lower multi-unit home starts. Strong pre-construction sales of condominium apartments over the past two years continue to break ground at a varying pace throughout this year. Pre-construction sales of single-detached homes trended higher towards the latter half of 2018 and these units have started to break ground over the past several months, thus reflected by their higher trending starts. 

Hamilton
In Hamilton CMA, overall housing starts trended up due to greater activity in both single-detached and multi-unit homes. The increase in the latter was mostly the result of a higher number of apartment starts over the past six months. A shift in homeownership demand towards lower priced homes and persistently strong rental demand have both supported the high level of apartment construction in Hamilton.      

Gatineau
In October 2019, housing starts in the Gatineau region reached their highest level in almost 50 years, reinforcing the significant growth observed since the beginning of the year. This significant gain is mainly attributable to the increase in housing starts destined for the rental market. The aging of the population and the low vacancy rate continue to stimulate rental housing starts in the Gatineau region.

Sherbrooke
Since the beginning of the year, residential construction activity has been particularly strong in the Sherbrooke CMA. From January to October 2019, housing starts recorded in the region increased by 44% over the same period last year. The increase in activity comes mainly from the rental segment, with the launch of traditional rental housing projects and residences for seniors. Overall, residential construction in the region continues to be supported by rising full-time employment, migration and an aging population.

Prince Edward Island (PEI)
PEI housing starts were 146% higher this October compared to October 2018. This is due to the ongoing surge in new apartment construction activity in response to the Island's near zero vacancy rate and affordable rental needs. So far this year, starts are 68% higher than 2018. This trend reflects primarily increased capital project spending and solid growth in population, income and employment.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 201,973 units in October, down 8.7% from 221,135 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 9.0% in October to 189,304 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 12.5% to 139,518 units in October while single-detached urban starts increased by 2.4% to 49,786 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,669 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total

October
2018

October
2019

%

October
2018

October
2019

%

October
2018

October
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

43

50

16

20

15

-25

63

65

3

P.E.I.   

24

30

25

15

66

340

39

96

146

N.S.   

85

137

61

81

35

-57

166

172

4

N.B.   

48

65

35

144

70

-51

192

135

-30

Atlantic

200

282

41

260

186

-28

460

468

2

Qc

540

529

-2

3,517

4,113

17

4,057

4,642

14

Ont.   

1,770

1,768

0

5,969

4,341

-27

7,739

6,109

-21

Man.   

159

172

8

334

359

7

493

531

8

Sask.   

93

102

10

399

82

-79

492

184

-63

Alta.   

740

818

11

675

1,089

61

1,415

1,907

35

Prairies

992

1,092

10

1,408

1,530

9

2,400

2,622

9

B.C.   

658

631

-4

1,865

2,114

13

2,523

2,745

9

Canada (10,000+)

4,160

4,302

3

13,019

12,284

-6

17,179

16,586

-3

Metropolitan Areas 

Abbotsford-Mission

23

25

9

123

169

37

146

194

33

Barrie

11

19

73

9

35

289

20

54

170

Belleville

60

44

-27

53

2

-96

113

46

-59

Brantford

15

27

80

74

11

-85

89

38

-57

Calgary

273

282

3

413

536

30

686

818

19

Edmonton

306

378

24

182

444

144

488

822

68

Greater Sudbury

17

10

-41

0

6

##

17

16

-6

Guelph

8

14

75

105

39

-63

113

53

-53

Halifax

39

94

141

51

22

-57

90

116

29

Hamilton

39

73

87

293

637

117

332

710

114

Kelowna

33

44

33

29

277

##

62

321

418

Kingston

17

27

59

25

21

-16

42

48

14

Kitchener-Cambridge Waterloo

103

84

-18

20

408

##

123

492

300

Lethbridge

25

39

56

12

12

-

37

51

38

London

89

115

29

126

128

2

215

243

13

Moncton

15

13

-13

92

26

-72

107

39

-64

Montréal

211

221

5

2,580

2,428

-6

2,791

2,649

-5

Oshawa

141

44

-69

290

37

-87

431

81

-81

Ottawa-Gatineau

309

327

6

1,187

869

-27

1,496

1,196

-20

  Gatineau

27

34

26

57

496

##

84

530

##

  Ottawa

282

293

4

1,130

373

-67

1,412

666

-53

Peterborough

6

27

350

27

12

-56

33

39

18

Québec

75

60

-20

303

442

46

378

502

33

Regina

26

32

23

109

25

-77

135

57

-58

Saguenay

17

20

18

38

93

145

55

113

105

St. Catharines-Niagara

113

170

50

100

114

14

213

284

33

Saint John

6

19

217

0

20

##

6

39

##

St. John's

35

43

23

19

13

-32

54

56

4

Saskatoon

60

65

8

286

51

-82

346

116

-66

Sherbrooke

33

8

-76

20

115

475

53

123

132

Thunder Bay

12

15

25

0

56

##

12

71

492

Toronto

403

404

0

3,316

2,265

-32

3,719

2,669

-28

Trois-Rivières

14

19

36

174

99

-43

188

118

-37

Vancouver

297

305

3

1,186

1,014

-15

1,483

1,319

-11

Victoria

60

64

7

168

263

57

228

327

43

Windsor

48

59

23

28

21

-25

76

80

5

Winnipeg

123

131

7

177

284

60

300

415

38

Total

3,062

3,321

8

11,615

10,994

-5

14,677

14,315

-2

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

September 2019

October
2019

%

September
2019

October
2019

%

September
2019

October
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

493

504

2

377

163

-57

870

667

-23

P.E.I.   

219

311

42

1,560

792

-49

1,779

1,103

-38

N.S.   

1,490

1,957

31

1,921

481

-75

3,411

2,438

-29

N.B.   

644

798

24

3,105

804

-74

3,749

1,602

-57

Qc  

6,202

5,901

-5

28,976

42,729

47

35,178

48,630

38

Ont.   

19,570

19,536

0

64,794

50,960

-21

84,364

70,496

-16

Man.   

1,916

1,959

2

1,896

4,308

127

3,812

6,267

64

Sask.   

793

1,104

39

2,760

984

-64

3,553

2,088

-41

Alta.   

10,284

10,007

-3

21,437

12,832

-40

31,721

22,839

-28

B.C.   

7,014

7,709

10

32,618

25,465

-22

39,632

33,174

-16

Canada (10,000+)

48,625

49,786

2

159,444

139,518

-12

208,069

189,304

-9

Canada (All Areas)

58,633

59,060

1

162,500

142,914

-12

221,135

201,973

-9

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

329

307

-7

1,740

2,028

17

2,069

2,335

13

Barrie

302

226

-25

660

420

-36

962

646

-33

Belleville

512

423

-17

96

24

-75

608

447

-26

Brantford

694

494

-29

336

132

-61

1,030

626

-39

Calgary

3,677

3,402

-7

14,184

6,432

-55

17,861

9,834

-45

Edmonton

4,557

4,713

3

6,204

5,328

-14

10,761

10,041

-7

Greater Sudbury

154

113

-27

0

72

##

154

185

20

Guelph

246

229

-7

1,272

468

-63

1,518

697

-54

Halifax

961

1,126

17

1,728

264

-85

2,689

1,390

-48

Hamilton

929

989

6

1,188

7,644

##

2,117

8,633

308

Kelowna

524

546

4

996

3,324

234

1,520

3,870

155

Kingston

469

502

7

4,272

252

-94

4,741

754

-84

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

891

874

-2

7,152

4,896

-32

8,043

5,770

-28

Lethbridge

331

435

31

144

144

-

475

579

22

London

1,480

1,548

5

1,896

1,536

-19

3,376

3,084

-9

Moncton

168

159

-5

2,424

312

-87

2,592

471

-82

Montréal

2,189

2,386

9

16,557

28,970

75

18,746

31,356

67

Oshawa

460

381

-17

1,128

444

-61

1,588

825

-48

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,055

3,108

2

14,340

10,428

-27

17,395

13,536

-22

  Gatineau

400

356

-11

2,184

5,952

173

2,584

6,308

144

  Ottawa

2,655

2,752

4

12,156

4,476

-63

14,811

7,228

-51

Peterborough

294

371

26

156

144

-8

450

515

14

Québec

786

650

-17

10,908

5,304

-51

11,694

5,954

-49

Regina

212

314

48

648

300

-54

860

614

-29

Saguenay

173

200

16

216

1,116

417

389

1,316

238

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,581

1,757

11

3,300

1,368

-59

4,881

3,125

-36

Saint John

184

249

35

612

240

-61

796

489

-39

St. John's

371

420

13

300

156

-48

671

576

-14

Saskatoon

514

709

38

1,980

612

-69

2,494

1,321

-47

Sherbrooke

538

80

-85

2,268

1,380

-39

2,806

1,460

-48

Thunder Bay

114

129

13

36

672

##

150

801

434

Toronto

3,729

5,135

38

29,028

27,180

-6

32,757

32,315

-1

Trois-Rivières

206

209

1

672

1,188

77

878

1,397

59

Vancouver

3,326

3,489

5

21,720

12,168

-44

25,046

15,657

-37

Victoria

715

724

1

5,304

3,156

-40

6,019

3,880

-36

Windsor

516

695

35

1,212

252

-79

1,728

947

-45

Winnipeg

1,680

1,683

0

1,560

3,408

118

3,240

5,091

57

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

