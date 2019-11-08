Canadian housing starts trended lower in October

"The national trend in housing starts decreased in October," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family starts in urban centres trended lower following four months of consecutive gains, offsetting a modest increase in the trend of urban single-detached starts in October".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Housing starts in Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) trended lower in October 2019 compared to October 2018, driven by a 15% decline in the multi-units sector. However, the year-to-date multi-units starts, mostly concentrated in the City of Vancouver and the City of Surrey, was up 31% compared to the same period last year, contributing to an increase of total starts between 2018 and 2019.

Kelowna

Housing starts in the Kelowna CMA were up significantly in October, relative to the same month last year, as some new large multi-unit projects got underway. In particular, a large number of rental apartment units got underway representing 73% of the overall number of multi-unit starts in the month of October. The number of rental units that have gotten underway in October represents the first meaningful increase in rental housing starts in over a year.

Edmonton

Total housing starts increased in the Edmonton CMA in October 2019 as multi-family unit construction more than doubled compared to the same month last year. This increased occurred across all multi-family housing types, with the largest increase occurring in apartment units. Year-to-date, new housing construction continues to increase, despite elevated inventory levels.

Regina

Total housing starts in Regina trended higher in October after builders increased the pace of single-detached construction. Despite the increase in the six-month trend, actual residential starts have declined by 57%, year-to-date, from the same period in 2018. The reduction is due to a number of factors including elevated new housing inventory, moderate economic conditions, higher construction costs and weaker new home demand.

Thunder Bay

The trend for overall housing starts in the Thunder Bay CMA increased considerably in October due almost entirely to an increase in the trend for apartment starts. Notably, the trend measure for apartment starts reached its highest level in nearly two years due to October rental apartment construction. Supporting this increase has been growth in the population aged 65 and over, the fastest growing segment of the population, and a group with a relatively high propensity to rent.

Toronto

Total housing starts trended slightly lower in October due to lower multi-unit home starts. Strong pre-construction sales of condominium apartments over the past two years continue to break ground at a varying pace throughout this year. Pre-construction sales of single-detached homes trended higher towards the latter half of 2018 and these units have started to break ground over the past several months, thus reflected by their higher trending starts.

Hamilton

In Hamilton CMA, overall housing starts trended up due to greater activity in both single-detached and multi-unit homes. The increase in the latter was mostly the result of a higher number of apartment starts over the past six months. A shift in homeownership demand towards lower priced homes and persistently strong rental demand have both supported the high level of apartment construction in Hamilton.

Gatineau

In October 2019, housing starts in the Gatineau region reached their highest level in almost 50 years, reinforcing the significant growth observed since the beginning of the year. This significant gain is mainly attributable to the increase in housing starts destined for the rental market. The aging of the population and the low vacancy rate continue to stimulate rental housing starts in the Gatineau region.

Sherbrooke

Since the beginning of the year, residential construction activity has been particularly strong in the Sherbrooke CMA. From January to October 2019, housing starts recorded in the region increased by 44% over the same period last year. The increase in activity comes mainly from the rental segment, with the launch of traditional rental housing projects and residences for seniors. Overall, residential construction in the region continues to be supported by rising full-time employment, migration and an aging population.

Prince Edward Island (PEI)

PEI housing starts were 146% higher this October compared to October 2018. This is due to the ongoing surge in new apartment construction activity in response to the Island's near zero vacancy rate and affordable rental needs. So far this year, starts are 68% higher than 2018. This trend reflects primarily increased capital project spending and solid growth in population, income and employment.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 201,973 units in October, down 8.7% from 221,135 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 9.0% in October to 189,304 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 12.5% to 139,518 units in October while single-detached urban starts increased by 2.4% to 49,786 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,669 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total October

2018 October

2019 % October

2018 October

2019 % October

2018 October

2019 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 43 50 16 20 15 -25 63 65 3 P.E.I. 24 30 25 15 66 340 39 96 146 N.S. 85 137 61 81 35 -57 166 172 4 N.B. 48 65 35 144 70 -51 192 135 -30 Atlantic 200 282 41 260 186 -28 460 468 2 Qc 540 529 -2 3,517 4,113 17 4,057 4,642 14 Ont. 1,770 1,768 0 5,969 4,341 -27 7,739 6,109 -21 Man. 159 172 8 334 359 7 493 531 8 Sask. 93 102 10 399 82 -79 492 184 -63 Alta. 740 818 11 675 1,089 61 1,415 1,907 35 Prairies 992 1,092 10 1,408 1,530 9 2,400 2,622 9 B.C. 658 631 -4 1,865 2,114 13 2,523 2,745 9 Canada (10,000+) 4,160 4,302 3 13,019 12,284 -6 17,179 16,586 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 23 25 9 123 169 37 146 194 33 Barrie 11 19 73 9 35 289 20 54 170 Belleville 60 44 -27 53 2 -96 113 46 -59 Brantford 15 27 80 74 11 -85 89 38 -57 Calgary 273 282 3 413 536 30 686 818 19 Edmonton 306 378 24 182 444 144 488 822 68 Greater Sudbury 17 10 -41 0 6 ## 17 16 -6 Guelph 8 14 75 105 39 -63 113 53 -53 Halifax 39 94 141 51 22 -57 90 116 29 Hamilton 39 73 87 293 637 117 332 710 114 Kelowna 33 44 33 29 277 ## 62 321 418 Kingston 17 27 59 25 21 -16 42 48 14 Kitchener-Cambridge Waterloo 103 84 -18 20 408 ## 123 492 300 Lethbridge 25 39 56 12 12 - 37 51 38 London 89 115 29 126 128 2 215 243 13 Moncton 15 13 -13 92 26 -72 107 39 -64 Montréal 211 221 5 2,580 2,428 -6 2,791 2,649 -5 Oshawa 141 44 -69 290 37 -87 431 81 -81 Ottawa-Gatineau 309 327 6 1,187 869 -27 1,496 1,196 -20 Gatineau 27 34 26 57 496 ## 84 530 ## Ottawa 282 293 4 1,130 373 -67 1,412 666 -53 Peterborough 6 27 350 27 12 -56 33 39 18 Québec 75 60 -20 303 442 46 378 502 33 Regina 26 32 23 109 25 -77 135 57 -58 Saguenay 17 20 18 38 93 145 55 113 105 St. Catharines-Niagara 113 170 50 100 114 14 213 284 33 Saint John 6 19 217 0 20 ## 6 39 ## St. John's 35 43 23 19 13 -32 54 56 4 Saskatoon 60 65 8 286 51 -82 346 116 -66 Sherbrooke 33 8 -76 20 115 475 53 123 132 Thunder Bay 12 15 25 0 56 ## 12 71 492 Toronto 403 404 0 3,316 2,265 -32 3,719 2,669 -28 Trois-Rivières 14 19 36 174 99 -43 188 118 -37 Vancouver 297 305 3 1,186 1,014 -15 1,483 1,319 -11 Victoria 60 64 7 168 263 57 228 327 43 Windsor 48 59 23 28 21 -25 76 80 5 Winnipeg 123 131 7 177 284 60 300 415 38 Total 3,062 3,321 8 11,615 10,994 -5 14,677 14,315 -2

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total September 2019 October

2019 % September

2019 October

2019 % September

2019 October

2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

N.L. 493 504 2 377 163 -57 870 667 -23 P.E.I. 219 311 42 1,560 792 -49 1,779 1,103 -38 N.S. 1,490 1,957 31 1,921 481 -75 3,411 2,438 -29 N.B. 644 798 24 3,105 804 -74 3,749 1,602 -57 Qc 6,202 5,901 -5 28,976 42,729 47 35,178 48,630 38 Ont. 19,570 19,536 0 64,794 50,960 -21 84,364 70,496 -16 Man. 1,916 1,959 2 1,896 4,308 127 3,812 6,267 64 Sask. 793 1,104 39 2,760 984 -64 3,553 2,088 -41 Alta. 10,284 10,007 -3 21,437 12,832 -40 31,721 22,839 -28 B.C. 7,014 7,709 10 32,618 25,465 -22 39,632 33,174 -16 Canada (10,000+) 48,625 49,786 2 159,444 139,518 -12 208,069 189,304 -9 Canada (All Areas) 58,633 59,060 1 162,500 142,914 -12 221,135 201,973 -9 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 329 307 -7 1,740 2,028 17 2,069 2,335 13 Barrie 302 226 -25 660 420 -36 962 646 -33 Belleville 512 423 -17 96 24 -75 608 447 -26 Brantford 694 494 -29 336 132 -61 1,030 626 -39 Calgary 3,677 3,402 -7 14,184 6,432 -55 17,861 9,834 -45 Edmonton 4,557 4,713 3 6,204 5,328 -14 10,761 10,041 -7 Greater Sudbury 154 113 -27 0 72 ## 154 185 20 Guelph 246 229 -7 1,272 468 -63 1,518 697 -54 Halifax 961 1,126 17 1,728 264 -85 2,689 1,390 -48 Hamilton 929 989 6 1,188 7,644 ## 2,117 8,633 308 Kelowna 524 546 4 996 3,324 234 1,520 3,870 155 Kingston 469 502 7 4,272 252 -94 4,741 754 -84 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 891 874 -2 7,152 4,896 -32 8,043 5,770 -28 Lethbridge 331 435 31 144 144 - 475 579 22 London 1,480 1,548 5 1,896 1,536 -19 3,376 3,084 -9 Moncton 168 159 -5 2,424 312 -87 2,592 471 -82 Montréal 2,189 2,386 9 16,557 28,970 75 18,746 31,356 67 Oshawa 460 381 -17 1,128 444 -61 1,588 825 -48 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,055 3,108 2 14,340 10,428 -27 17,395 13,536 -22 Gatineau 400 356 -11 2,184 5,952 173 2,584 6,308 144 Ottawa 2,655 2,752 4 12,156 4,476 -63 14,811 7,228 -51 Peterborough 294 371 26 156 144 -8 450 515 14 Québec 786 650 -17 10,908 5,304 -51 11,694 5,954 -49 Regina 212 314 48 648 300 -54 860 614 -29 Saguenay 173 200 16 216 1,116 417 389 1,316 238 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,581 1,757 11 3,300 1,368 -59 4,881 3,125 -36 Saint John 184 249 35 612 240 -61 796 489 -39 St. John's 371 420 13 300 156 -48 671 576 -14 Saskatoon 514 709 38 1,980 612 -69 2,494 1,321 -47 Sherbrooke 538 80 -85 2,268 1,380 -39 2,806 1,460 -48 Thunder Bay 114 129 13 36 672 ## 150 801 434 Toronto 3,729 5,135 38 29,028 27,180 -6 32,757 32,315 -1 Trois-Rivières 206 209 1 672 1,188 77 878 1,397 59 Vancouver 3,326 3,489 5 21,720 12,168 -44 25,046 15,657 -37 Victoria 715 724 1 5,304 3,156 -40 6,019 3,880 -36 Windsor 516 695 35 1,212 252 -79 1,728 947 -45 Winnipeg 1,680 1,683 0 1,560 3,408 118 3,240 5,091 57

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value



SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

