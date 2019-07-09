Canadian housing starts trended higher in June

"The national trend in housing starts increased in June, primarily due to higher trending row and apartment starts, in urban areas," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "The strong surge in the SAAR of apartment starts in April is also contributing to the high level of the trend measure of total housing starts in June".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) housing starts trended higher in June, due to increased housing starts in the multi-unit sector. The majority of the multi-unit housing starts were concentrated in the City of Vancouver and the City of Richmond. Overall, the year-to-date starts increased by about 25%, supported by population growth and continuous strengthening of economic fundamentals.

Edmonton

Housing starts in Edmonton CMA trended higher in June, with single-detached starts declining slightly while multi-units starts doubled compared to the same month last year. With a high level of unsold inventory, the year-to-date starts saw a decline compared to the same period last year, as builders shift focus from starting new projects to completing existing ones while the economy continues to recover from the economic downturn.

Lethbridge

In the Lethbridge CMA, total starts trended higher in June 2019 compared to the previous month. The respective trend increased across all types of housing units in June. Construction activities picked up as the demand for new homes increased supported by growth in the millennial population.

Saskatoon

The trend measure of total housing starts in Saskatoon rose further in June after homebuilders increased the pace of multi-unit construction. While the trend moved higher, actual starts of all housing types decreased by 16% during the first six months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. A number of factors, including higher construction costs and weaker new home demand, have contributed to builders scaling back production of new housing units so far this year.

Winnipeg

In June 2019, the trend in total housing starts in the Winnipeg CMA trended higher compared to the previous month. For the first half of 2019, total starts trended 15% higher compared to same period the previous year, driven mainly by apartment starts. The 89% increase in apartment starts for the first half of 2019 supports the growing demand for rental accommodations in the CMA. Single-detached, semi-detached and row starts all trended lower in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Greater Sudbury

The trend for overall housing starts in the Greater Sudbury CMA moved higher in June, owing to an increase in the trend for semi-detached starts. Semi-detached units are not readily available in the local resale market and tend to come at a more affordable price point for prospective first-time buyers looking for a new build.

Kingston

Following a strong performance in 2018, the actual total starts in Kingston CMA during the first half of 2019 were down 14% from a year earlier. The decline was most pronounced in the multi-unit segment due to substantially lower starts of semi-detached and rows, while the number of apartment starts was almost on par with the previous year. In response to the persistently low vacancy rates over the past ten years, all apartment starts through June 2019 were rental.

Toronto

The total housing starts trend in the Toronto CMA remained virtually unchanged in June from the previous month with row and semi-detached home starts trending slightly lower, while apartment and single-detached homes trending slightly higher. Overall, multi-unit home starts continue to dominate construction so far this year as more homebuyers choose lower priced condominium apartments and row houses over higher priced single-detached homes.

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

Total housing starts in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo trended up in June. The increase came from higher starts of multi-unit homes (semi-detached, rows and apartments), as single-detached starts went in the opposite direction. Apartment starts continue to dominate, largely owing to the development occurring around the new light rail transit line. The moderation in single-detached starts can be linked back to low pre-construction sales in the second half of 2018.

Sherbrooke

Residential construction in the Sherbrooke CMA has been particularly strong since the beginning of the year. In fact, 984 housing units were started in the area during the first half of 2019—the highest level in over 30 years. The increase in activity was attributable mainly to the rental housing segment, as both purpose-built and seniors' rental housing projects got under way. Overall, residential construction in the area has continued to be supported by the rise in full-time employment, migration and the aging of the population.

Québec

From January to June 2019, foundations were laid for nearly 2,600 housing units in the greater Québec city area, a number similar to that recorded during the same period in 2018. Once again this year, activity was supported mainly by the construction of rental housing, which accounted for about two thirds of the dwellings started. This market segment has been stimulated by several factors, including greater demand for apartments due to the aging population.

Halifax

Total housing starts in Halifax continue to gain momentum in June, expanding by 45% year-over-year. The apartment segment remains the dominate driver of residential construction as strong population growth, especially apparent in the young adult population, and historically low vacancy rates support demand. The number of apartment units that broke ground this month reached the highest peak since 2015, as multi-unit starts year-to-date climbed by 62% compared to the same period last year.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 245,657 units in June, up 26% from 196,809 units in May. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 26% in June to 234,238 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 31% to 185,804 units in June while single-detached urban starts increased by 8% to 48,434 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 11,419 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







June 2018 June 2019 % June 2018 June 2019 % June 2018 June 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

82 64 -22 10 26 160 92 90 -2 P.E.I.

31 35 13 42 93 121 73 128 75 N.S.

184 172 -7 324 488 51 508 660 30 N.B.

121 92 -24 170 370 118 291 462 59 Atlantic

418 363 -13 546 977 79 964 1,340 39 Qc

804 774 -4 4,061 4,500 11 4,865 5,274 8 Ont.

2,355 2,057 -13 6,871 4,063 -41 9,226 6,120 -34 Man.

209 194 -7 282 579 105 491 773 57 Sask.

134 117 -13 102 124 22 236 241 2 Alta.

1,032 949 -8 1,176 1,741 48 2,208 2,690 22 Prairies

1,375 1,260 -8 1,560 2,444 57 2,935 3,704 26 B.C.

908 778 -14 2,055 4,332 111 2,963 5,110 72 Canada (10,000+) 5,860 5,232 -11 15,093 16,316 8 20,953 21,548 3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 31 38 23 16 32 100 47 70 49 Barrie

40 26 -35 254 0 -100 294 26 -91 Belleville

51 53 4 6 28 367 57 81 42 Brantford

58 4 -93 4 5 25 62 9 -85 Calgary

360 310 -14 707 801 13 1,067 1,111 4 Edmonton

475 467 -2 387 838 117 862 1,305 51 Greater Sudbury 26 13 -50 11 12 9 37 25 -32 Guelph

29 51 76 78 13 -83 107 64 -40 Halifax

110 108 -2 281 460 64 391 568 45 Hamilton

48 58 21 498 97 -81 546 155 -72 Kelowna

91 65 -29 210 183 -13 301 248 -18 Kingston

47 53 13 180 0 -100 227 53 -77 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 94 84 -11 203 243 20 297 327 10 Lethbridge

33 32 -3 13 30 131 46 62 35 London

130 131 1 480 311 -35 610 442 -28 Moncton

37 26 -30 58 209 260 95 235 147 Montréal

328 273 -17 2,484 3,159 27 2,812 3,432 22 Oshawa

214 192 -10 129 78 -40 343 270 -21 Ottawa-Gatineau 367 297 -19 812 648 -20 1,179 945 -20 Gatineau

25 34 36 204 81 -60 229 115 -50 Ottawa

342 263 -23 608 567 -7 950 830 -13 Peterborough

54 17 -69 5 7 40 59 24 -59 Québec

95 103 8 812 901 11 907 1,004 11 Regina

37 26 -30 41 44 7 78 70 -10 Saguenay

37 29 -22 22 30 36 59 59 - St. Catharines-Niagara 60 122 103 87 58 -33 147 180 22 Saint John

33 20 -39 0 72 ## 33 92 179 St. John's

66 50 -24 7 25 257 73 75 3 Saskatoon

88 81 -8 43 76 77 131 157 20 Sherbrooke

51 79 55 114 36 -68 165 115 -30 Thunder Bay

22 21 -5 8 4 -50 30 25 -17 Toronto

600 555 -8 4,116 2,460 -40 4,716 3,015 -36 Trois-Rivières 25 39 56 42 6 -86 67 45 -33 Vancouver

422 331 -22 1,045 3,158 202 1,467 3,489 138 Victoria

94 70 -26 418 149 -64 512 219 -57 Windsor

73 73 - 23 18 -22 96 91 -5 Winnipeg

167 166 -1 239 555 132 406 721 78 Total

4,493 4,063 -10 13,833 14,746 7 18,326 18,809 3 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

















































Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



May 2019 June 2019 % May 2019 June 2019 % May 2019 June

2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

333 463 39 153 247 61 486 710 46 P.E.I.

208 271 30 648 1,116 72 856 1,387 62 N.S.

1,350 1,424 5 1,797 5,857 226 3,147 7,281 131 N.B.

519 595 15 1,306 4,398 237 1,825 4,993 174 Qc

5,959 6,218 4 41,051 46,572 13 47,010 52,790 12 Ont.

16,913 18,175 7 31,173 47,151 51 48,086 65,326 36 Man.

2,018 2,134 6 6,132 6,948 13 8,150 9,082 11 Sask.

1,075 1,092 2 1,044 1,488 43 2,119 2,580 22 Alta.

8,768 9,972 14 12,304 20,094 63 21,072 30,066 43 B.C.

7,627 8,090 6 46,038 51,933 13 53,665 60,023 12 Canada (10,000+) 44,770 48,434 8 141,646 185,804 31 186,416 234,238 26 Canada (All Areas) 52,437 56,503 8 144,372 189,156 31 196,809 245,657 25 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 465 422 -9 1,320 384 -71 1,785 806 -55 Barrie

105 146 39 156 0 -100 261 146 -44 Belleville

450 460 2 144 336 133 594 796 34 Brantford

146 95 -35 60 60 - 206 155 -25 Calgary

3,345 3,203 -4 6,216 9,612 55 9,561 12,815 34 Edmonton

3,491 4,699 35 3,120 10,056 222 6,611 14,755 123 Greater Sudbury 89 82 -8 48 144 200 137 226 65 Guelph

309 308 0 192 156 -19 501 464 -7 Halifax

822 804 -2 1,500 5,520 268 2,322 6,324 172 Hamilton

419 563 34 2,520 1,164 -54 2,939 1,727 -41 Kelowna

422 706 67 624 2,196 252 1,046 2,902 177 Kingston

311 373 20 144 0 -100 455 373 -18 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 661 814 23 1,020 2,916 186 1,681 3,730 122 Lethbridge

264 368 39 144 360 150 408 728 78 London

1,337 1,099 -18 648 3,732 476 1,985 4,831 143 Moncton

169 162 -4 1,212 2,508 107 1,381 2,670 93 Montréal

2,291 2,310 1 23,159 37,387 61 25,450 39,697 56 Oshawa

2,393 1,193 -50 1,824 936 -49 4,217 2,129 -50 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,058 2,677 -12 10,536 7,776 -26 13,594 10,453 -23 Gatineau

562 507 -10 5,484 972 -82 6,046 1,479 -76 Ottawa

2,496 2,170 -13 5,052 6,804 35 7,548 8,974 19 Peterborough 206 118 -43 1,068 84 -92 1,274 202 -84 Québec

787 741 -6 8,028 10,812 35 8,815 11,553 31 Regina

145 234 61 144 528 267 289 762 164 Saguenay

249 191 -23 252 360 43 501 551 10 St. Catharines-Niagara 791 1,232 56 1,488 696 -53 2,279 1,928 -15 Saint John

143 121 -15 24 864 ## 167 985 490 St. John's

247 356 44 156 300 92 403 656 63 Saskatoon

766 735 -4 876 912 4 1,642 1,647 0 Sherbrooke

322 385 20 1,116 432 -61 1,438 817 -43 Thunder Bay 101 111 10 96 48 -50 197 159 -19 Toronto

3,789 5,478 45 16,404 29,520 80 20,193 34,998 73 Trois-Rivières 232 236 2 456 72 -84 688 308 -55 Vancouver

3,589 3,608 1 39,072 37,896 -3 42,661 41,504 -3 Victoria

622 674 8 1,704 1,788 5 2,326 2,462 6 Windsor

553 521 -6 264 216 -18 817 737 -10 Winnipeg

1,718 1,755 2 5,832 6,660 14 7,550 8,415 11 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC















## not calculable / extreme value





















