MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) supports the G7 Declaration, a landmark initiative aimed at recognizing and improving the working conditions of domestic and unregulated home care workers1 worldwide. The intent of this declaration is to inform discussions at the June 13 G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, and highlight the critical role of these workers in the global economy and the need for substantial reforms to support this essential sector.

Domestic care workers constitute 2.3% of total global employment, with over 75.6 million individuals engaged worldwide. Despite their invaluable contributions, domestic care workers often face significant challenges, including undervaluation, labour shortages, and challenging working conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of this sector while revealing its inherent vulnerabilities.

The G7 Declaration outlines several recommendations to address these challenges that have direct application to the Canadian home care sector. These include:

Implementing socio-fiscal incentives to increase workers' satisfaction and enhance service quality.

Developing robust mechanisms to monitor and enforce labour regulations.

Reducing the barriers to temporary work permits that will address labor shortages

Supporting work-life and gender balancing by recognizing the unique issues women face as employees in the home and community care sector.

Fostering dialogues and agreements between workers and employers, resulting in better working conditions, competitive wages, and benefits.

"The G7 Declaration represents a significant step in recognizing the vital contributions of home care workers," stated Nadine Henningsen, CHCA CEO. "By advocating for these essential reforms, we can create a more equitable, sustainable, and thriving sector that benefits workers, patients, families, and communities."

The CHCA calls upon governments and organizations to advance the recommendations in the G7 Declaration and work collaboratively to improve the conditions for these important workers.

About the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA)

Established in 1990, the CHCA is a national not-for-profit organization representing home care stakeholders across Canada. We are committed to ensuring accessible, high-quality home care that empowers individuals to live with dignity and independence. Our vision is an integrated home and community care system that provides seamless, patient- and family-centred care that is accessible, accountable, evidence-informed, and sustainable.

https://cdnhomecare.ca/

1 Domestic care workers, as defined by the ILO, include those who provide household services, childcare, or senior care in or for a private household. Services provided by unregulated home care workers can include assistance with activities of daily living, personal care, homemaking services, and respite.

