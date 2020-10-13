Canadian Home Care Association applauds the federal government's COVID-19 supports for caregivers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Recognizing the emotional and financial impact of COVID-19 on the 8 million caregivers across Canada, the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) welcomes the new Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB).

Caregivers have taken on increased responsibilities and tasks over the past seven months, supporting their loved ones and members of their community throughout the pandemic. The CHCA has advocated on behalf of caregivers, calling for increased recognition and financial support.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the important need to safeguard the health and well-being of caregivers," said Nadine Henningsen, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Home Care Association and Carers Canada. "The CRCB is a step in the right direction. It gives caregivers the flexibility to support their loved ones at such a crucial time, without the undue financial stress when they need to take time off work."

Carers Canada, a priority initiative of the CHCA, finds that 44% of carers miss days of work, 15% experience reduced work hours and 10% leave the workforce altogether. These circumstances, coupled with the pressures of caregiving itself, can lead to negative emotional, mental and physical health outcomes of carers, as well as significant financial stress. COVID-19 has only exacerbated these issues.

The CRCB, which is now open for applications, provides income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are unable to work, due to certain caring responsibilities. The benefit applies if schools, regular programs or health facilities are closed or unavailable to a dependent due to the COVID-19 pandemic It also applies if an individual is sick, self-isolating or at risk of health complications due to COVID-19.

"This is an important step in Canada's COVID-19 response and the CHCA looks forward to continuing to advocate for its members and caregivers from coast to coast," said Henningsen.

About the Canadian Home Care Association and Carers Canada

Carers Canada is a priority initiative of the Canadian Home Care Association, a national non-profit membership group dedicated to advancing excellence in home and community care so Canadians can choose to live safely and independently in their communities. Through advocacy and awareness, the vision of Carers Canada is to "create a Canada that recognizes, respects and values the integral role of carers in society."

