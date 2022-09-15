Canadian Heritage unveils the details of the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Details revealed for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage has announced the details for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This historic event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (ET) at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa following all elements of the state funeral in London.

Commemorative ceremony program details

The Very Reverend Elizabeth J. Bretzlaff , Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa, and the Right Reverend Shane A. D. Parker , Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa , will officiate at the service.

, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa, and the Right Reverend , Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of , will officiate at the service. Prayers will be read by Canadian Secretary to the King Donald Booth and Brigadier-General Guy Bélisle , Canadian Armed Forces Chaplain General.

and Brigadier-General , Canadian Armed Forces Chaplain General. Preludes and postludes will be performed by the Appleby College String Ensemble and Christ Church Cathedral organists.

Addresses will be delivered by:

The Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Governor General of Canada , and

, and

The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, 18th Prime Minister of Canada

Algonquin Spiritual Advisor and English Poet Laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

During the ceremony, musical interludes will be performed by artists such as violinist David Baik , playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway, accompanied by vocalist Patricia Cano and saxophonist Marcus Ali .

, playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway, accompanied by vocalist and saxophonist . Author, singer-songwriter and actor Ginette Reno and singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright will each perform a song in homage to Her Majesty the Queen.

and singer-songwriter and composer will each perform a song in homage to Her Majesty the Queen. The national anthem will be interpreted by singer and actor Kim Richardson .

. The complete program will be available online on the day of the ceremony.

Memorial parade

The parade will depart at 12:10 p.m. ET from Cartier Drill Hall and will travel through downtown Ottawa , passing the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, while following the ceremonial route along Wellington Street. It will arrive at Christ Church Cathedral for the start of the ceremony.

from Cartier Drill Hall and will travel through downtown , passing the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, while following the ceremonial route along Wellington Street. It will arrive at Christ Church Cathedral for the start of the ceremony. People in Canada's Capital Region are invited to gather along the memorial parade route. Road closure details and a map of the memorial parade route will be published as they become available on the website and on The Crown in Canada social media accounts.

Capital Region are invited to gather along the memorial parade route. Road closure details and a map of the memorial parade route will be published as they become available on the website and on The Crown in social media accounts. The memorial parade will consist of two mounted detachments of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride, each composed of 13 riders; a 100-person Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) quad-service guard of honour (navy, army, air force and special forces); the CAF Central Band, supported by the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums and the Governor General Foot Guards Band; 17 honorary pallbearers (representatives of regiments affiliated with Her Majesty the Queen and a representative of the RCMP); and a flag bearer (a member of the CAF National Sentry Program).

A 96-gun salute—one salvo for each year of Her Majesty's life—will be conducted during the memorial parade from the LeBreton Flats, across from the Canadian War Museum.

Flypast

The National Commemorative Ceremony will end with a flypast over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s.

Following the live broadcast

The National Commemorative Ceremony will be televised live across Canada and will be available on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel and on the Crown in Canada Facebook account so all Canadians can participate.

and will be available on Canadian Heritage's YouTube channel and on the Crown in Canada Facebook account so all Canadians can participate. People across Canada are invited to visit the commemorative website, sign the online book of condolences and to follow the Crown in Canada and Canadian Heritage social media accounts.

Quote

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II witnessed great moments in our history and touched the lives of many Canadians. The commemorative ceremony we are preparing will be dignified and warm, just like Her Majesty the Queen. I invite all Canadians to watch the commemorative ceremony, which will provide us with a shared moment to pause and reflect across the country."

—Hon. Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Queen Elizabeth II is Canada's longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee. In 2022, Canada celebrated The Queen's 70-year reign and the enduring bonds she cultivated with Canadians.

Throughout her reign, The Queen made 22 official tours of Canada, more than any other Commonwealth country. Her tours took her from east to west and north to south, from the largest cities to the smallest villages. She met countless Canadians and witnessed our country's landmark celebrations and occasions. Her Majesty said repeatedly in her speeches that she felt at home in Canada and that she shared our pride in our achievements.



Her Majesty was supportive of charitable work and patron for more than 600 charities and organizations around the world, including several organizations in Canada. In lieu of flowers, Canadians are encouraged to make a donation to or volunteer with a charity of their choice.

The Government of Canada has flown the National Flag of Canada at half-staff. Flags will be flown at half-staff on all Government of Canada buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, until sunset on the day of the National Commemoration Ceremony.



Christ Church Cathedral is the Anglican cathedral in the nation's capital. Numerous state funeral services have been held at this cathedral for several Canadian prime ministers, governors general, as well as the commemorative ceremonies for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, in 2002 and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021. Christ Church Cathedral has had a long association with the Royal Family.

