Funding programs for music creators via the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage has granted SOCAN Foundation $132,000, via the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund.

This generous support will allow SOCAN Foundation to offer the second edition of the Creative Entrepreneur Summit, on March 21 - 23, 2023. The summit is a virtual educational gathering to help music creators and live workers develop their entrepreneurial capacity.

Announcement by the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Québec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez regarding the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund. (CNW Group/SOCAN Foundation)

The funding will also support the expansion of the Equity X Production Mentorship program, which is designed to empower female-identifying and gender minority producers-in-training.

"The SOCAN Foundation extends its gratitude to Canadian Heritage, which allows us to serve the community with robust programs that will be funded by the Government of Canada," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of SOCAN Foundation. "We look forward to supporting the sector and collaborating with industry partners."

The announcement was made by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, the Minister of Canadian Heritage of Canada, on Oct. 18, 2022, in Montréal. Marc Ouellette, the President of SOCAN's Board of Directors, was in attendance on behalf of both SOCAN and the SOCAN Foundation.

About SOCAN Foundation

Created in 1992, SOCAN Foundation is devoted to the promotion of music creation and better understanding of the role of creators in our society. The SOCAN Foundation is part of the SOCAN Group and governed by its own board of directors made up of authors, composers and publishers who are a reflection of the diversity of concerts and popular music as well as of Canada's geographic and linguistic diversity. To find out more about the SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, visit www.socanfoundation.ca and www.socan.com.

