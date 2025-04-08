Bold flavours, clean ingredients, and innovative packaging define the standout products of 2024

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the finalists for the 32nd Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. This year's finalists represent 101 of the most impressive food and non-food products launched into the Canadian market in 2024 across both private label and national brands.

The 2024 finalists highlight the evolving tastes and expectations of Canadian consumers, showcasing trends ranging from plant-based options and globally inspired holiday offerings to indulgent sweet and savoury snacks. Bold flavours—especially spicy profiles popularized by younger demographics and social media—have made a strong comeback. At the same time, convenience and sustainability remain top priorities, with a notable emphasis on ready-to-eat formats and eco-conscious packaging.

Chef Marcus A. Von Albrecht, Jury Chair and a long-time leader of the Canadian Grand Prix judging panel, remarked on the increasing innovation seen in the market: "Brands are no longer just launching products; they are coming together to create offerings with genuine purpose through meaningful partnerships. These collaborations go beyond transactions, reflecting shared values and a commitment to delivering something truly unique to consumers."

"Canadian brands are pushing the boundaries of product development and packaging design. The emphasis on cleaner ingredients, collaboration, and convenience speaks to a deeper understanding of consumer needs," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "This year's finalists are truly leading the way, forging more personal connections with their customers while continuing to innovate and stay ahead of the curve."

The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards are recognized industry-wide as a hallmark of product excellence and a strong indicator of future commercial success. Finalists earn the right to display the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award finalist seal and benefit from national media coverage across digital and print platforms.

This year's jury of 28 food and grocery industry experts evaluated products based on innovation, taste, texture, consumer value, and packaging. The rigorous evaluation process required that to become a finalist, a product needed to receive an overall score of at least 70 per cent.

The complete list of finalists is now posted on the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards website.

Winners to be Announced on June 4, 2025

On June 4, 2025, the winners of the key categories and five specialty awards, will be announced live at the 32nd Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Gala Dinner. The specialty awards recognize the products that had the highest scores in the categories of:

Innovation and originality

Package design

Overall consumer value

Best all-Canadian made product.

Excellence in ethnic products

The Gala will mark the closing celebration of RCCSTORE25, RCC's premier retail industry conference. Tickets for the Gala and RCCSTORE25 are available at RCCGrandPrix.ca, with early-bird savings on conference registration available until April 11.This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with retail industry leaders, discover trends, and celebrate the creativity and excellence shaping the future of retail in Canada.

