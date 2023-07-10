OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Consumers are increasingly knowledgeable about food labels, and labelling is one of the most important and direct ways for the industry to share information. All food sold in Canada must be properly labelled in a way that is not false or misleading, including origin indications.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a consultation with consumers and other interested stakeholders to obtain feedback on how to label the origin of imported food from contested territories. For the purpose of this consultation, a contested territory means an area outside of Canada that is subject to competing claims of control by third parties.

The CFIA would like to hear from you. Canadians and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to read the consultation document and provide feedback on this question:

For food products from contested territories, would having the geographic region or territory where the food product was produced noted on the label help clarify where the product came from so that the label is not considered "false or misleading" under Canadian labelling regulations?

Please note, this consultation is about domestic labelling laws and policy. It does not pertain to a specific imported food product or the status of a specific contested territory, and is not intended to challenge Canada's existing foreign policy.

Feedback received will help inform future guidance for origin labelling of imported food from contested territories. The online public consultation will be open for 90 days, from July 10, 2023 to October 10, 2023.

Quick facts

Associated links

Stay connected

Twitter: @CFIA_Canada

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: canadian-food-inspection-agency

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada

YouTube: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Each day, hard-working CFIA employees—including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]