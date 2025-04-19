OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Frozen pastries

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:

Alberta

Manitoba

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec

Possibly other provinces and territories

