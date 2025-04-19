Sweet Cream brand and D. Effe T. brand frozen pastries recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Apr 19, 2025, 16:26 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Frozen pastries

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:
Alberta
Manitoba
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)