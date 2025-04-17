News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Apr 17, 2025, 23:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Shredded Coconut
Issue: Food – Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Saskatchewan
See the affected product and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and Public Enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342, (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
