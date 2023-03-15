OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Home to the world's longest coastline and bordering three oceans, Canada produces some of the highest-quality seafood in the world. With rigorous standards for sustainability, conservation and food safety, our premium fish and seafood continues to be prized around the world. In 2022, Canadians worked hard to export over $8 billion worth of fish and seafood to 112 countries.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, led Canada's delegation to this year's Seafood Expo North America. The Seafood Expo, which ran from March 12 to 14, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts, is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. It provides a global platform to showcase Canada's high-quality fish and seafood products, and share our best practices when it comes to managing Canadian fisheries and protecting our marine ecosystems to ensure a healthy and sustainable industry.

The Government of Canada supports the long-term sustainability, innovation, and growth of Canada's fish and seafood sector. Thanks to programs such as the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, the Quebec Fisheries Fund, the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, and the Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund, we are stimulating innovation and sustainability in our fish and seafood sector to meet growing market demands.

The Seafood Expo is an opportunity for Canada to promote our world-class fisheries management regime and our high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood products. By prioritizing quality and working with global partners on shared interests, Canada continues to be a leader in sustainable fisheries and marine conservation.

Quotes

"Canada's high sustainability and conservation standards make our seafood second to none in quality. Indigenous peoples and coastal Canadians have relied on the cold, pristine waters surrounding us as food sources, employment and recreation. I was happy to lead the Government of Canada's delegation at the Seafood Expo North America and share with the world how our fish and seafood harvesters and processors work to bring high-quality, sustainable seafood to the world."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Canada exported fish and seafood products to 112 countries last year. The United States remains Canada's largest export market, accounting for more than two-thirds of our exports valued at $5.5 billion .





exported fish and seafood products to 112 countries last year. remains largest export market, accounting for more than two-thirds of our exports valued at . Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada . Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2021 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Matthew Dillon, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]