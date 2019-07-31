Canadian Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses are Exposed to a Variety of External Challenges, yet Remain Optimistic about the Future

Almost half of Canadians surveyed responded that they expect their business to grow at least 25 per cent in the next three to five years, according to a new GoDaddy Survey

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - External elements such as technology disruption, societal, political, future of work and innovation changes can pose challenges, but embracing these disruptions can often help small business owners grow their business, according to the GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey released today. Small business owners and entrepreneurs who are able to embrace disruption and innovation, stand to benefit by using these challenges as a lever of growth. More than a quarter (32 per cent) of Canadian small businesses surveyed, forecast at least 50 per cent of their sales will come from online drivers over the next three to five years.

Small business owners and entrepreneur respondents believe they are insulated from the impacts of the rise of automation, artificial intelligence and robots. In Canada, 72 per cent of those surveyed do not feel these new technologies are a threat, recognizing that they have control over how these technologies support their ventures.

Despite the challenges, small business owners and entrepreneurs remain optimistic, with 48 per cent expecting their business to grow at least 25 per cent in the next three to five years. And 81 per cent of those said if given the chance, they would start their business all over again. A strong 73 per cent say they are happier since becoming an entrepreneur. Canadians ranked being their own boss as the number one reason for starting a business (46 per cent). The best thing about being a small business owner, they said, is the flexibility it allows (62 per cent).

When asked about their technology use, 50 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they either had their own website or were planning to build one soon. While 24 percent of respondents said they rely on social media and marketplace platforms to grow their brand online. The survey also shows that 36 per cent of Canadian small business respondents cite the continual drive to find new customers as a most necessary factor for their success, which can be impacted by having an online presence to help make ventures become more visible to reach new customers.

Regarding growth prospects, small business owner respondents who already had websites said they were more optimistic about their growth prospects, as compared to those who have yet to have a website presence for their business online. Among those with websites, 27 per cent expected to grow by at least 50 per cent, in three to five years, as compared to only 9 per cent of small businesses that didn't have a website.

"Canadian small business owners and entrepreneurs continually adapt to change -- both in their own ventures and to external challenges -- often on their own, and with limited guidance," said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. "As the Canadian landscape faces changes in technology and automation, it is important for small businesses to embrace technology and evolve with the market and their customers. At GoDaddy Canada, we support small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools and solutions they need to help their ventures prosper online and grow."

Additional findings from the GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey on Canadian entrepreneurs' attitudes:

51 per cent say it's easier to start an independent venture if you connect with other businesses and have a support network.

Canada is among the lowest out of ten global markets to cite political turbulence as a factor that could affect their small business, at 22 per cent.

is among the lowest out of ten global markets to cite political turbulence as a factor that could affect their small business, at 22 per cent. Canada is the least likely out of ten global markets to cite risk of failure as an obstacle for opening up their own business, at 18 per cent.

Notes:

The GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey was conducted by research firm Savanta in April and May 2019. The research surveyed 4,505 small business owners in Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The survey size in Canada was 500 small business owners with 25 or fewer workers.

To find out more about GoDaddy Website Builder in Canada, visit here .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With nearly 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.ca .

SOURCE GoDaddy

For further information: Carly Eidelman, carly.eidelman@northstrategic.com, 519-502-7806