Canadian DTC brand Hush launches its first-ever pop-up store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre

The retail location will feature a sensory room for customers to experience Hush's most popular sleep products, including the new Hush Knit Blanket and new Iced Hybrid Hush Mattress

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its direct-to-consumer brand Hush's first-ever pop-up store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

For a limited time only, Hush is giving Canadians the opportunity to experience its full range of sleep products – designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more – at a physical retail location in Yorkdale Shopping Centre during the holidays. The ice-themed store features an experiential sensory Hush Room for visitors to immerse themselves and their senses and feel the cooling, calming and comforting sensation of Hush's wide range of sleep products from its popular "Iced" line, including the weighted blanket, new eco-pillow, weighted robe, and black-out eye mask. The location also features on-site embroidery service to personalize purchased products.

"Our physical stores across all our brands continue to be a critical part of our omnichannel strategy and with Hush's first-ever pop-up we're thrilled to see our popular online brand come to life and give customers the opportunity to discover, learn and try Hush's bestselling sleep improvement products in person," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country Canada. "With Hush, we're proud to give Canadians another way to support their wellness journey and continue to champion sleep as a pillar of their health and wellbeing."

"Despite the importance of sleep, we know that 1 in 4 Canadians are suffering from insomnia and many more are dealing with anxiety and stress. That's why it's more important than ever for us to create products that will help people with these issues and improve their overall well-being. As part of this mission, we're bringing our products to a pop-up location for the first time to make it easier for Canadians to experience the Hush difference," said Lior Ohayon, co-founder of Hush.

"The holidays can be stressful, particularly shopping, which is why we wanted to give Canadians the opportunity to take a break and relax in a soothing space where they can truly experience what our innovative products have to offer. The Hush Room will be a sensory-enhancing reprieve from the busy outside world," said Aaron Spivak, co-founder of Hush.

Customers will also be able to try the Canadian brand's newly launched Hush Knit Blanket and Hush Iced Hybrid Mattress at the pop-up store. The hand-knit blanket can help reduce stress and anxiety, induce sleep, and looks beautiful in the home. The premium mattress is softer than the brand's other mattresses and is made with bamboo viscose foam and Hush's Iced Cooling Tech to ensure sleepers stay cool all night and fall asleep faster.

The Hush pop-up store will be open at Yorkdale Shopping Centre until January.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 288 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca .

About Hush

Hush is a Canadian-based sleep improvement brand that was started in 2018 by Aaron Spivak and Lior Ohayon. Hush started with a product now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and Reviewed) weighted blanket - designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. Within its first 24 months, Hush has grown to an 8-figure brand. Since the beginning, Hush has been committed to giving back by donating 1 blanket for every 10 sold. The company launched a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $1.5M+ in 30 days - making it the Top 10 most raised Canadian Campaign ever. In 2019, Hush also appeared on Canadian hit TV show Dragons' Den and earned "Most Epic Pitch" of the season securing a bidding war between all 6 dragons. The company has since expanded their product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering their mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest.

For more information about Hush, visit www.hush.ca

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations