Canadian drag superstar Scarlett Bobo supporting Rainbow Railroad as a patron and ambassador, bringing inclusivity in drag to centre stage and helping LGBTQI+ people around the world escape violence

"It is the biggest honour in my career to be accepted by Rainbow Railroad as an international ambassador," said Scarlett. "Being able to do something life changing for someone else is incredible. Having known something I created has changed the lives of three human beings, and my work with the organization going forward can save even more, is the most rewarding thing I've ever done."

Aoife O'Reilly, Senior Brand Manager for Absolut in Canada said, "We have worked with Scarlett for many years, and their commitment to creating inclusive and open spaces for everyone within the LGBTQI community is something we have always respected, admired and supported. We are delighted to celebrate their appointment as an ambassador for Rainbow Railroad with this donation and look forward to seeing the impact they have on the incredibly important work Rainbow Railroad is doing."

"Drag queens were some of the earliest supporters of Rainbow Railroad, and Scarlett BoBo has been at the top of the list. Since the first time I saw Scarlett, perform, I knew they were a star, and we're honoured that Scarlett has leveraged their platform to raise awareness and funds for Rainbow Railroad. Scarlett's support of Rainbow Railroad has helped LGBTQI people escape persecution and violence - saving lives in the process." Said Kimahli Powell, Executive Director of Rainbow Railroad.

With an international platform, Scarlett will be able to bring their advocacy to a whole new level, sharing their passion for living authentically and celebrating all that drag can be to the world… and, of course, looking great while doing it.

About Scarlett Bobo

Scarlett BoBo is the nightmarish brainchild of Matty Cameron. A fusion of Hollywood golden era icons and pop vixens of the 21st century. She has wowed audiences across the world with her fancy footwork, flawless face and impeccable charm and charisma.

About Absolut Empire's Ball

Absolut Empire's Ball was started by Scarlett Bobo in 2018 as a place for all types of drag to compete in the spirit of diversity and inclusivity. In 2019, Absolut came onboard as a lead sponsor, and the Absolut Empire's Ball named their first Trans and Non-Binary house winners. The partnership has led to donations totalling $60,000 to Rainbow Railroad and $5,000 to the 519 between various activities over in 2019 and 2021.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is an international non-profit organization based in Canada and the United States that helps LGBTQI people seek safe haven from state-led violence and persecution in countries where homosexuality is criminalized. To date, the organization has moved over 1,000 people to safer countries and advocated for the dismantling of homophobic and transphobic laws internationally. The organization was profiled on the CBS newsmagazine in 2019 and featured on Canada's Drag Race in 2020. Rainbow Railroad is a registered Canadian charity and 501(c)(3) organization in the United States. To learn more, visit www.rainbowrailroad.org.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

