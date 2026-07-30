Canadian defined benefit pension plans return 6.0% in Q2 2026

Plan sponsors are asking harder questions about what is inside their portfolios

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- For the first time since Q3 2025, both equities and fixed income delivered positive returns for Canadian defined benefit pension plans. RBC Investor Services reported a median return of 6.0% in Q2 2026 and 6.4% year-to-date across plans in its custody.

Plans in global equities led all asset classes with a return of 15.1% for the quarter and 14.0% YTD, versus the MSCI World Index (CAD) at 15.7% (Q2) and 13.5% YTD. Emerging markets were the standout, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (CAD) returning 26.1% (Q2) and 28.2% YTD, fuelled largely by Korea's and Taiwan's leading semiconductor producers. Among developed markets, U.S. equities led, with the S&P 500 Index (CAD) returning 17.1% for the quarter and 14.1% YTD. Information Technology, at 38.0% of the index, rose 34.0%, with the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment sub-sector gaining 52.2%. A weakening Canadian dollar (one U.S. dollar bought 1.4188 Canadian dollars at quarter end) added further to returns for plans with unhedged U.S. exposure.

"This quarter was a stress test for the diversification assumptions built into most investment policies. What we're seeing from plan sponsors is a growing interest in understanding their AI exposure, not just their asset class breakdown," said Isabelle Tremblay, Director, Client Solutions, and Asset Owner Segment Lead, RBC Investor Services.

Canadian equities returned 7.0% for the quarter and 11.2% YTD, in line with the S&P/TSX Composite, but the overall return concealed significant variation across sectors. The U.S.-Iran military conflict was the dominant macro factor shaping sector returns. Oil prices spiked on the initial escalation but retreated as tensions eased, leaving Energy down 5.0% for the quarter. The inflation concerns triggered by the oil spike prompted markets to price in tighter monetary policy, and Materials fell 11.5% as gold and silver sold off sharply. Financials were the counterweight, rising 25.6% and, at 36.2% of the index, driving the bulk of the quarterly gain.

Fixed income posted gains across all maturities, with client plans returning 3.0% for the quarter and 3.2% YTD, outpacing the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index (2.0% for the quarter, 2.2% YTD). Longer-duration bonds led as long-term yields declined. The more significant development may be what comes next for plan sponsors: the Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% through the quarter. With rates at the lower end of the neutral range and the outlook subject to two-sided risks, the interest rate sensitivity of both plan assets and liabilities remains a key consideration for sponsors.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Investor Services

RBC Investor Services delivers investment servicing solutions to Canadian asset managers and asset owners, insurance providers, investment counsellors and global financial institutions. With more than 1,800 employees and offices across the globe, our focus is on safeguarding the assets of our clients and enabling their growth. Part of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, RBC Investor Services has over C$3.1 trillion of assets under administration. Learn more at rbcis.com.

Media Contact:

Ylana Kurtz, RBC Investor Services

SOURCE RBC Investor Services