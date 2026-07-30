Royal Bank of Canada extends Vector Institute sponsorship, advancing responsible AI innovation and talent development through 2032

RBC's longstanding partnership will continue to drive Canada's AI leadership in research and innovation

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Bank of Canada today announced the renewal of its platinum sponsorship of the Vector Institute for an additional five years through 2032. As a founding sponsor, RBC has worked with Vector since 2017 to advance AI research, innovation and talent development across Canada - applying cutting-edge techniques in areas like agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation, computer vision and federated learning to drive responsible AI adoption across the bank and strengthen Canada's broader AI ecosystem.

RBC is a leading voice on AI in Canada and globally in financial services. Today, the bank is ranked #1 in Canada and #3 globally for AI maturity among 50 global financial institutions. This recognition reflects not only investment in talent and innovation, but investments in AI research, responsible innovation and creating opportunities for homegrown IP.

"At RBC, we believe we have a responsibility to help advance the Canadian AI ecosystem," said Bruce Ross, Group Head, AI, RBC. "Vector brings world-class talent and top AI research together. Through this partnership, RBC gains access to top talent while strengthening the infrastructure that keeps Canada's best researchers and innovators here--and helps us shape responsible AI standards for the industry."

Earlier this year, RBC announced the creation of a dedicated AI Group reporting to the CEO. Building on existing capabilities and top AI talent, RBC's AI Group helps accelerate the bank's AI ambitions while working closely with business and functions across the bank to turn high-potential AI use cases into market-ready solutions that bring value to clients. In collaborating with Vector over the past nine years, RBC has executed 30 applied AI projects, deployed advanced AI capabilities, and recruited 200 Vector-affiliated AI specialists.

"RBC has been with Vector from the beginning and this renewal reflects a shared conviction that Canada's AI leadership isn't just worth investing in - it's worth leading. What sets RBC apart is their drive to set the standard for responsible AI in financial services, not just domestically but globally. That ambition, paired with a long-term commitment to developing homegrown talent and research, is what helps move the whole ecosystem forward," said Glenda Crisp, President and CEO, Vector Institute.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

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Briana D'Archi

SOURCE RBC