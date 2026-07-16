RBC Investor Services named Best Sub-Custodian in Canada by Global Finance Magazine

Prestigious recognition reinforces RBC Investor Services' position as a leading custody partner, backed by 125+ years of market expertise and Canada's biggest bank

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- RBC Investor Services (RBCIS) announced it has been named Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Canada by Global Finance Magazine in its 24th annual Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards 2026 – recognized for operational excellence, market knowledge, technological innovation, and reliable asset servicing across the Canadian custody market.

Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Award 2026

"Sub-custody is a relationship business built on trust, and trust must be earned every day," said Claire Johnson, CEO, RBC Investor Services. "I'm proud of our team and the standard of service we hold ourselves to. Being recognized by Global Finance Magazine reflects that commitment and motivates us to keep redefining what great looks like in this market."

Building on legacy through innovation

"Deep expertise and a commitment to innovation go hand in hand for us," said Rajiv Nambiar, Head, Global Market Services, Network Management and Sub-Custody, RBC Investor Services. "We've spent 125 years helping large global institutions navigate the Canadian market, and we're just as focused on the next 125. Our clients deserve a partner who's constantly raising the bar, and that's exactly what we intend to do."

RBCIS continues to invest in its future to ensure clients are ahead of industry trends. The firm is transforming its sub-custody platform through modern and enhanced features with expanded automation across corporate actions processing, omnibus tax adjustments and ISO 20022 securities messaging standards.

Recognition based on excellence

"The demands placed on sub-custodian banks have never been greater, as investors seek broader global exposure and regulators intensify scrutiny of post-trade operations," said Joseph Giarraputo, Global Finance founder and editorial director. "RBC Investor Services has distinguished itself in the Canadian market through its longstanding custody expertise, a commitment to technological innovation, and a consistent ability to deliver reliable, client-focused asset servicing at scale."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Investor Services

RBC Investor Services delivers investment servicing solutions to Canadian asset managers and asset owners, insurance providers, investment counsellors and global financial institutions. With more than 1,800 employees and offices across the globe, our focus is on safeguarding the assets of our clients and enabling their growth. Part of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, RBC Investor Services has over C$3.1 trillion of assets under administration. Learn more at rbcis.com.

About Global Finance Magazine's Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards 2026

Global Finance's editorial board considered market research, input from expert sources, and entries from banks to select institutions that consistently deliver the best services in local markets and regions. The criteria included customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices. Global Finance also gathered input from users of sub-custody services. Performance was evaluated from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

Media Contact:

Brianne Sommerville, RBC Investor Services

SOURCE RBC Investor Services