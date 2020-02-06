Canadian communities receive federal support for sustainability projects

OTTAWA, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency and find new uses for their public infrastructure.

That's why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are investing more than $2.5 million for 11 new projects in communities through the Green Municipal Fund.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Karsten, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the national voice of local governments.

The projects announced today reflect the work being done in municipalities of all sizes. For example:

The City of Saskatoon will test an electric bus in its public transit fleet. If the pilot is successful, Saskatoon Transit will replace its conventional buses to create an all-electric fleet over the next 14 years.

York Region will partner with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority to design a method for optimizing the environmental benefits of low impact development and green infrastructure features in environmentally sensitive areas.

The Municipality of Landrienne will test a thermophilic composter to divert organic matter from landfill in four small rural municipalities in Abitibi.

The District of Saanich will implement a two-year pilot project that uses a property-assessed financing model to support energy efficiency upgrades in 50 homes. The project aims to help lower-income households reduce their energy bills and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Cities are key partners in pioneering practical climate solutions. Supporting municipalities in their efforts to build more resilient communities will help Canadians across the country mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. By working together, we can create good middle class jobs, protect the environment and grow the economy."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"All levels of government must work hard to address and adapt to climate change, protect the environment, and encourage clean economic growth. Our combined efforts will mitigate the impacts of climate change, providing Canadians with healthier communities and a better quality of life."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Municipalities are Canada's builders. They own nearly 60 percent of the public infrastructure that supports Canada's economy and quality of life. Whether it's through better transit, fewer greenhouse gas emissions, or stronger local infrastructure, municipalities are building better lives for Canadians. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM is delivering world-recognized programs that help municipalities do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Bill Karsten, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announce support for 11 new initiatives in communities across Canada amounting to just over $2.5 million .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announce support for 11 new initiatives in communities across amounting to just over . The Green Municipal Fund supports initiatives that advance innovative solutions to environmental challenges. These projects improve air, water and land quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and generate economic and social benefits to local communities. Since its launch, GMF has invested in more than 1,310 municipal sustainability initiatives, helping to build better lives for millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The Green Municipal Fund is a $1 billion program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada . Budget 2019 provided an additional $950M investment to support three new program streams under GMF focused on increasing cost-saving energy efficiency.

