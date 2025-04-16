Canadian Comedians Finally Write a Joke So Good It Comes With Benefits

TORONTO and QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Stand-up, Sketch & Improv Comedians (CASC) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Canadian Freelance Union-Unifor (CFU) to advance the rights and benefits of Canadian comedians nationwide.

Established in 2017 from comedian Sandra Battaglini's frustrations in the Canadian comedy landscape, CASC has been at the forefront of advocating for the recognition and support of comedians as vital contributors to Canada's cultural landscape. CASC members will now have access to resources and support systems tailored to the unique needs of freelance performers.

CASC has been dedicated to building a thriving comedy industry in Canada by engaging comedians through advocacy, career opportunities, and professional development. The CFU represents freelance media, communication, and other professionals and offers services such as contract advice, grievance support, and health benefits.

"Joining forces with Unifor and CFU represents a monumental leap forward for Canadian comedians. This partnership not only legitimizes our profession but also provides tangible benefits that address the longstanding challenges we've faced in the industry," said Clifford Myers, president of CASC.

"It can get pretty depressing out there as a freelancer in Canada. CASC and CFU joining forces won't just make the CFU funnier, it will also brighten the lives of all unionized freelancers in Canada, as our strength in numbers grows our influence and capacity to fight for change," said Nora Loreto, president of CFU.

Unifor's Community Chapters initiative is designed to extend union benefits to workers in non-traditional employment relationships, such as freelancers and independent contractors. Stand-up comedians now join a broader movement advocating for the rights and well-being of freelance professionals across various sectors.

About CASC

The Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians is a not-for-profit organization committed to fostering a dynamic and inclusive comedy industry in Canada. CASC advocates for comedians' rights, provides professional development opportunities, and works to elevate Canadian comedy on the global stage.

About CFU

The Canadian Freelance Union is dedicated to representing freelance professionals across various media and communication fields. CFU offers its members services, including contract advice, grievance support, and access to health and dental benefits, aiming to improve freelancers' working conditions and rights nationwide.

Note: For more information on membership benefits and how to join CASC, please visit canadianstandup.ca.

