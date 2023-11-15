VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays an essential role in supporting ocean science to help deepen our understanding of the oceans that Canadians depend on for jobs, food, and cultural identity. Providing modern and reliable ocean science equipment to collect the data and information needed to support informed oceans and aquatic ecosystems decisions is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement was at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard to celebrate the ship consolidation of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel.

This marks a major step towards the completion of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel, which is being built at Seaspan's Vancouver shipyard and is expected to be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in 2025 as part of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet renewal plan under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is a floating laboratory. As the Coast Guard's largest dedicated science vessel, the new ship will provide increased capability and capacity to support ocean science missions on Canada's East Coast. To be stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, it will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 scientists. The vessel is equipped with a modular working deck, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple labs and an oceanographic winch. The ship can also perform search and rescue operations and environmental response when needed.

Today's milestone marks another step towards the continued delivery of critical oceanographic science that will help us tackle our most pressing ocean issues like climate change. The data and samples collected aboard this vessel will also support Canada's domestic and international commitments to ensure that our oceans are sustainably managed.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is creating jobs in Canada's shipbuilding industry and marine sector, and providing Canadian Coast Guard members with the equipment they need to continue their important work. Contracts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy are estimated to have contributed approximately $21.26 billion ($1.93 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product, and created or maintained over 18,000 jobs annually between 2012 and 2022.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating good jobs, and building new ships to support the Canadian Coast Guard in delivering on its mandate. The ship consolidation of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel marks an important milestone. As Canada's largest science vessel, this new vessel will support scientific research and missions for decades to come."

The Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Today we are taking an important step in building the next offshore oceanographic science vessel. This new ship will not only solidify Canada's role as a world leader in ocean science, but will also help us better understand the Atlantic Ocean. In the current context of climate change and the resulting warming of the oceans, it is more important than ever to seek out the best data in order to make the most informed decisions possible. »

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"With the ship consolidation achieved, the construction of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is well advanced. This laboratory at sea is a fundamental asset to our fleet and Canadian Coast Guard members look forward to watching it navigate our waters to support science research and serve Canadians proudly."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

"A ship consolidation is an important milestone in the life of a ship. We are now one step closer to delivering this highly complex multi-mission vessel which will support the Canadian Coast Guard in their scientific research missions and advance ocean science in Canada. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and skill of our Seaspan team that brought us to the successful completion of this construction milestone."

John McCarthy, CEO, Seaspan Shipyards

Quick Facts

The ship consolidation marks the conclusion of the construction of all of the ship's individual blocks, and joining them together to form the ship's complete structure.

The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is being built at Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards as part of the large vessels construction pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy at a total project cost of $1.28 billion dollars .

. The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel will enable the Government of Canada's oceanographic scientific research requirements for the next 30+ years.

oceanographic scientific research requirements for the next 30+ years. The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is Canada's multi-decade program to renew the federal fleet and create economic impact and employment opportunities across the country. Seaspan is Canada's long-term strategic shipbuilding partner under Canada's NSS.

