Canadian Chiropractic Association Endorses Canadian-Made Endy Mattress

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA), representing more than 9,000 licensed Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs), today announced its endorsement of the Endy Mattress and Endy Pillow. Both products are designed, warehoused, and delivered exclusively in Canada by the country's favourite sleep brand Endy .

As the national voice for the chiropractic profession in Canada, the CCA recognizes that sleep is essential in every aspect of health, especially for those who have musculoskeletal issues such as low back pain — one of the main causes of poor sleep quality. The Endy Mattress provides medium-firm support for sleepers, which research has shown to promote comfort, sleep quality and spinal alignment. People who used medium-firm mattresses were more likely to have improvements in pain-related disability than those who used firm mattresses. Endy's products have been named the only chiropractor approved mattress and pillow in Canada.

Launching with its innovative mattress-in-a-box in 2015, Endy quickly cornered the market and became the leading online sleep brand in Canada. Since then, more than 300,000 Endy Mattresses have been sold, with an average 4.9/5-star rating based on more than 20,000 customer reviews.

The Endy Mattress is made of three distinct layers: a breathable open-cell foam top layer, a responsive transition foam layer, and a durable, high-density support foam layer. All three layers of the Endy Mattress work together to provide:

Zero motion transfer capabilities

Cooling open-air cell technology that moves heat away from the body faster than traditional memory foam

High resilience and superior responsiveness, eliminating pressure points by ensuring areas prone to strain are properly supported

Building on Endy's mission of supporting the sleep health of all Canadians is the Endy Customizable Pillow and the Luxe Foam Pillow. The chiropractor-approved Customizable pillow is completely hypoallergenic and customizable for every type of sleeper. The shredded memory foam filling allows for height and firmness tailored to each sleeper's specific comfort level and sleep position. The Luxe Foam Pillow is a breathable, charcoal-infused memory foam pillow made with quick-response memory foam that contours and cradles your head while also supporting your neck.

"We are very pleased to give Endy mattresses an official CCA endorsement," said CEO of the CCA, Alison Dantas, MA, CEC, C.Dir, "Given that some 11 million Canadians suffer with a musculoskeletal condition, and 1 in 8 suffer with back pain, it's important to have a good bed that will help with proper support when sleeping. The CCA is proud to say that Endy mattresses are chiropractor approved."

"We are honoured that the CCA has endorsed the Endy Mattress. As the country's leading Canadian mattress brand, Endy has spent years understanding what Canadians want in a mattress and how to help them get quality sleep," said Alexandra Voyevodina, President and GM, Endy . "Restful sleep has one of the biggest impacts on mental and physical health. We are proud to provide great sleep to all Canadians by developing high-quality and innovative products at an attainable price point."

About Canadian Chiropractic Association

The Canadian Chiropractic Association represents Doctors of Chiropractic across Canada who treat and manage musculoskeletal conditions that impact the health of millions of Canadians. Every year, at least 4.7 million Canadians rely on chiropractors to help them manage the serious burden of musculoskeletal pain and disease. As one of Canada's largest primary contact health care professions, chiropractors provide evidence-based, non-invasive, drug-free manual therapies.

About Endy

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy (endy.com) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. Endy stands apart as one of Canada's fastest-growing e-Commerce companies, and its fan-favourite, Canadian-made mattress was named Product of the Year Canada 2020 (Mattress-in-a-Box). The brand has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sofa, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, The Endy Duvet, The Endy Upholstered Bed, The Endy Wooden Bed and The Endy Weighted Blanket. The proudly Canadian company works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need.

