33rd annual CIBC Run for the Cure brings together families, friends and communities to support the breast cancer cause

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, over 55,000 participants and volunteers across 53 communities nationwide came together at the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising more than $15 million for those affected by breast cancer.

Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure participants at the start line (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

Funds raised are invested in life-saving research and compassionate support programs that provide care, comfort, and connection to those living with breast cancer. Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among women in Canada and the funds raised through the Run will enable the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to continue impacting breast cancer outcomes for the better.

"We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and overwhelming support for this year's Run for the Cure," says Laurie Benner, Interim Vice President of Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "This special event continues to be the largest single-day, volunteer-led initiative in support of the breast cancer cause in Canada. The Run reflects our shared belief that we can transform breast cancer forever when we work together."

In 2024, it is estimated that over 30,800 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer with 1 in 8 women expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. Since the inaugural Run in 1992, the Run has raised more than $522 million contributing to research that furthers our understanding of prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, ensuring those facing a diagnosis can live longer, fuller lives.

"Cancer is a cause that is very important to us at CIBC. We are so grateful for the incredible support and participation in this year's Run and the impact the funds raised will have in helping those experiencing breast cancer, today or in the future," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC. "We are very proud to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society and support the work they do to make a difference for people impacted by breast cancer."

For 28 years, a trailblazing partnership between CCS and CIBC has made the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure possible. Together with participants and supporters, the Run has become the largest nationwide movement in support of the breast cancer cause. Since 1997, thousands of CIBC employees each year have volunteered, fundraised and run in communities across the country to change the future of breast cancer forever.

To learn more or donate visit cibcrunforthecure.com.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

