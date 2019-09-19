Canadian Cancer Society Appoints New CEO

Andrea Seale to Lead Canada's Largest Cancer Charity

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) announced today the appointment of Andrea Seale as its new Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Seale joined CCS in January 2018 as Executive Director for the BC Yukon region and has been acting as Interim CEO since February 2019. Prior to joining CCS, Ms. Seale held leadership roles at several not-for-profit organizations including the David Suzuki Foundation and has extensive experience in strategy, fundraising and advocacy. She studied at McGill University and is the founder of Blueprint Fundraising and Communications, which she operated for more than a decade.

"CCS has undergone a rebirth in the last couple of years, refocusing and becoming more efficient while also ensuring that its research and programs have a deep impact on people facing cancer," said Robert Lawrie, Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society Board of Directors. "We conducted an extensive international search to find our next leader. Andrea will work with our staff, volunteers, donors and Board of Director on the ongoing transformation of Canada's largest cancer charity."

"With 1 in 2 Canadians expected to experience cancer in their lifetime, no other charitable organization has such a great opportunity to improve the health of Canadians," said Andrea Seale. "We know that our work is having a tremendous impact – improving cancer survival rates and providing wrap around support to people experiencing cancer. We are the only cancer charity driving progress on all cancers and supporting Canadians in every part of the country. But there is much more we can do to help people live long and healthy lives. This is what excites me most about this role."

Under Andrea's leadership, CCS will continue to fund ground-breaking research, provide trusted information, offer programs and services to help people with cancer and their families cope, and advocate to governments for stronger health policies. Andrea will also drive the organization's renewed focus on working with philanthropists to invest in cancer research, advocacy and support.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. When you want to know more about cancer, visit our website www.cancer.ca or call our toll-free, bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1 888 939-3333.

For more information, please contact:

catherine.kong@cancer.ca

Communications Coordinator

Canadian Cancer Society

National Office

Phone: 416-934-5366



SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Related Links

www.cancer.ca

