Canadian Business Hall of Fame Honours Leaders Shaping Canada's Business Legacy and Future Growth

47th annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration to welcome 700 guests in support of JA Canada

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) will bring together 700 business leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and community supporters on May 28 for its 47th Induction Ceremony and Celebration, recognizing individuals whose leadership and legacy continue to shape Canada's economic future.

Sponsors for the 2026 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (CNW Group/Canadian Business Hall of Fame)

Established to honour Canada's most accomplished business leaders, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose vision, innovation, and stewardship have shaped industries, strengthened communities, and contributed meaningfully to the country's economic and social development.

The 2026 honourees represent a distinguished group of leaders whose achievements span entrepreneurship, family enterprise, community development, and global business growth.

This year's Inductees include:

Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C. – Founder and Chairman of The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, recognized for building one of Canada's most successful privately held beverage companies and elevating Canadian innovation and business leadership internationally.

Chief Terry Paul – Chief and CEO of Membertou First Nation, recognized for his transformative leadership in building one of the most economically successful Indigenous communities in Canada through sustainable development, strategic partnerships, and a long-standing commitment to self-determination and community prosperity.

Hartley T. Richardson and Carolyn A. Hursh – Leaders of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, recognized for their stewardship of one of Canada's longest-standing private enterprises and continued contributions across agriculture, finance, energy, and real estate.

Sam Ajmera, Ojus Ajmera, and Tejus Ajmera – Leaders of FGF Brands, recognized for their commitment to building a globally competitive Canadian business through entrepreneurial growth and innovation.

"The Canadian Business Hall of Fame recognizes leaders whose vision, resilience, and long-term stewardship have helped shape Canada's economic and social landscape," said Jim Leech, Chancellor, Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

The event will be hosted by Heather Hiscox, former senior host of CBC News Network, and will feature a keynote address from a JA alum and youth entrepreneur. The evening will include the official Induction Ceremony, presided over by Jim Leech, as well as powerful video storytelling, inspiring tributes, and remarks from each of the distinguished honourees reflecting on their journeys, leadership, and impact on Canada's business landscape.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame continues to connect the accomplishments of today's most influential leaders with the aspirations of the next generation. Generously made possible by sponsors from a vast array of industries. Event proceeds directly support JA Canada's mission to inspire and prepare young people through experiential learning in financial health, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

"At a pivotal time for Canada, this year's Inductees represent some of the titans of Canadian business and the very best of Canadian leadership. Their achievements leave a lasting legacy, and they serve as powerful role models for what's possible for the next generation of leaders," said Gary Kalaci, Board Chair, JA Canada.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is one of the country's largest youth-serving charities dedicated to preparing young people for success in a global economy. Through experiential learning programs delivered in partnership with educators, volunteers, and corporate partners, JA Canada equips youth with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in work and life.

For more information, visit www.jacanada.org.

About the Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) represents the highest honour in Canadian business leadership, celebrating individuals whose vision and impact have significantly contributed to the nation's economic growth and prosperity. Established in 1979 by Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada), the CBHF recognizes Inductees as Companions of the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. The annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration is JA Canada's signature fundraising event, with honourees serving as role models and mentors who inspire the next generation of Canadian leaders.

For more information, visit www.cbhf.ca

SOURCE Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Claudia Campbell, [email protected]