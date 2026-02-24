JA Canada, Zurich Canada, and Z Zurich Foundation Expand Commitment to Youth Mental Well-Being and Resilience

The collaboration anchors mental well-being and resilience in JA's program suite to positively impact of 355,000 young people in the next three years.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - JA is proud to announce its continued multi-year collaboration with Zurich Canada, powered by the Z Zurich Foundation. Launched nationally in 2022, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to promoting mental well-being, youth resilience, and social emotional skills development for young people across Canada.

At a time when the pressures on youth are increasingly impacting educational outcomes, career readiness, and long-term success, this collaboration embeds mental well-being within the fabric of JA's program offering dedication to equipping youth with the skills and confidence to thrive.

"Mental well-being is not separate from the foundational pillars of JA Canada, it is fundamental to achieving success within them," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "When young people feel supported, resilient and empowered, they are better equipped to succeed."

This next phase of JA, Zurich Canada, and Z Zurich Foundation's collaboration is grounded in research and evidence and intended to respond to the needs of young people:

Start Early to Build Resilience: According to Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC), early intervention is critical, yet many youth lack access to timely support. JA's mental well-being programming focuses primarily on Grades 7–12 , helping young people build resilience as they navigate key academic, social, and career transitions.

Since 2022, our collaboration has delivered meaningful, measurable impact for young people across Canada. Between 2022 and 2025, more than 273,000 individuals were positively impacted through our programs and initiatives focused on youth well-being and skill development. Survey findings demonstrate the impact of the programs and partnership with 80% of participants expressing stronger understanding of mental well-being, and 90% reported increased confidence, resilience, and preparedness for the future.

With youth mental well-being at its core, the collaboration looks ahead to its next phase with a goal to positively impact 355,301 people over the next three years, holistically supporting long-term success in school, work, and life.

"At the heart of all we do are the people who benefit from the programs we support. Between 2024 and 2026, the Zurich Foundation aims to positively impact 25 million lives globally, in line with its longer-term ambition to accelerate impact and create lasting change. But we know we cannot do it alone, which is why it is so important for the Z Zurich Foundation to engage with strategic actors like JA Canada who are working diligently to create change in their communities. By focusing on prevention and delivering mental wellbeing content, tools and resources to young people JA Canada is helping to break down stigma and equipping tomorrow's leaders to realize their full potential." Andrea Davis, AVP, Regional Engagement Manager North America and Bermuda, Z Zurich Foundation.

"Mental wellbeing is foundational to strong, resilient communities. As young people face unprecedented pressures, this collaboration with JA Canada and Z Zurich Foundation helps ensure they are supported where it matters most--through education, connection, and opportunity. This work reflects Zurich Canada's deep commitment to the communities where we live and work, and to creating impact that lasts." Ray Chaaya, Vice President, Talent & Culture, Zurich Canada.

Partnership Impact and Focus Areas

Through this collaboration, we will work together with schools, educators, youth, alumni and mental health partners, particularly the Mental Health Commission of Canada- The Inquiring Mind & HeadStrong, to scale the impact of youth mental wellbeing outcomes:

Expanding school-based and digital mental well-being programming: Scale youth mental well-being outcomes through school-centered programs and complementary experiential activities that engage students throughout their academic journey, including the Success Skills Program, Youth Mental Well-being Challenge, webinars, and educator professional development.

: Through JA's signature Company Program, peer youth summits, and alumni workshops, students build entrepreneurship and transferable skills while developing confidence, resilience, and tools to support their mental well-being through real-world experiences and reflection. Growing peer advocacy and alumni engagement: Advance advocacy, partnerships, and systems change by engaging alumni, peers, advisory groups, and partner networks through consultation and thought leadership.

Advance advocacy, partnerships, and systems change by engaging alumni, peers, advisory groups, and partner networks through consultation and thought leadership. Increasing engagement opportunities to amplify impact: Engage volunteers from Zurich Canada and community partners to support classroom activities and program events, while welcoming additional national and local partners to help sustain and scale these core initiatives.

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth-serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. JA Canada delivers experiential in-class and digital-first learning experiences to young people through our network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers. Annually, JA delivers approximately 500,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

About Zurich Canada

Founded 150 years ago, Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving about 60 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 200 countries and territories. Zurich Canada has been a leader in the Canadian commercial insurance market for 100 years. With over 500 employees in offices across the country, we combine global reach with local service and knowledge. Through a thoughtful and transparent approach, our dedicated regional teams help mitigate and manage risks and build resilience to better protect businesses.

About Z Zurich Foundation

At the Z Zurich Foundation, we believe in a world where young people have the tools and resources to improve their mental wellbeing. Throughout the 30+ programs we support globally, we aim to create a mental wellbeing movement that is helping young people see their feelings for what they are, so they can prevent stress from developing into anxiety.

According to Prospira Global's From Momentum to Maturity 2025 report, the Z Zurich Foundation ranks in the annual list of the top reported global philanthropic funders focusing on mental health.

The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy. It collaborates with charities, non-profit organizations, philanthropist investors, service providers, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and its subsidiaries ("Zurich") as well as others, but such relationships are not partnerships in the legal sense of the term and nothing in this document, including but not limited to the use of terms such as "partner" or "partnership," should be construed as giving rise to such an inference.

