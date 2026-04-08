Companies From Coast-to-Coast Unite to Celebrate the Legacies of Canadian Business Leaders

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's economic landscape faces unprecedented challenge and evolution, business leaders nationwide are joining forces to recognize the vision, leadership, economic impact and living legacy of great entrepreneurs.

From finance and natural resources to healthcare, technology, and Indigenous enterprise, a powerful coalition of dozens of Canadian organizations are rallying in support of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF), signaling a shared commitment to the strength, resilience, and future of Canada.

Current 2026 Sponsors of Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration (CNW Group/Canadian Business Hall of Fame)

The following companies have joined as sponsors of the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration which will take place on May 28th in Toronto:

Presenting:

KingSett Capital

Scotiabank

Reception:

UHN

Achiever:

FGF Brands

James Richardson & Sons, Limited

Mission Hill Family Estate

National Bank Capital Markets

Advocate:

CIBC

George Weston Limited

Mentor:

Brookfield

Deloitte

Power Corporation of Canada

Robert Shapiro and Associates

The Larry and Judy Tanenbaum Family Foundation



Media:

The Globe and Mail

Selection Committee:

Korn Ferry

Role Model:

Air Canada

ARC Financial Corp.

Avanade

Beedie

Colliers

Doane Grant Thornton

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Fairstone Bank

Hugessen Consulting

Irving Oil

Maple Leaf Foods

Membertou Development Corporation

Morningstar DBRS

NACCA

Richardson Wealth

Stikeman Elliott

TD Bank Group

Teck

University of Manitoba

"This year's growing list of CBHF supporters reflect the breadth and diversity of the Canadian economy – organizations that employ Canadians, invest in communities, and are deeply connected to the country's long-term prosperity," said Jim Leech, Chancellor of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. "At a critical moment for our country, leaders from every sector are stepping forward to stand for Canada. Together we have a shared commitment to the future of our nation honouring business success, responsibility, and unity," said Leech.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame stands as a national platform to celebrate leadership that has helped define Canada's economic story, while also fueling what comes next. Proceeds from the annual Induction Ceremony directly support Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada), equipping young Canadians with the skills, confidence, and entrepreneurial mindset to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

On May 28, 2026, in Toronto, the CBHF will welcome its 47th class of Companions – recipients of Canada's highest business honour. These visionary leaders have shaped industries essential to the nation's growth, including financial services, manufacturing, Indigenous economic development, entrepreneurship, and global investment.



The 2026 Inductees include:

Anthony von Mandl, Founder and Chairman, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

Chief Terry Paul, Chief and CEO, Membertou First Nation

Soham (Sam), Ojus, and Tejus Ajmera, Founders and leaders of FGF Group of Companies

Hartley T. Richardson and Carolyn A. Hursh, leaders of James Richardson & Sons, Limited



Their achievements reflect not only business excellence, but a deep and ongoing commitment to building stronger communities and a more inclusive Canadian economy.



"The leaders we honour through CBHF reflect the full diversity of Canadian enterprise, and their stories send a powerful message to young people: there is a place for you to build, lead, and succeed right here in Canada," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "At this moment in our country's journey, we're seeing Canadian businesses do what they do best – step up, collaborate, and invest in the future," said Hillier.

Organizations from across Canada are invited to take part in this national moment – standing alongside peers, partners, and leaders who are committed to shaping what comes next.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available through May 1, 2026.

About the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame honours the country's most distinguished business leaders whose vision, leadership, and impact have helped shape Canada's economy. Since 1979, more than 200 leaders have been inducted. The annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration (May 28, 2026, Metro Toronto Convention Center) is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada. www.cbhf.ca



About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young Canadians to succeed in a global economy. Through experiential learning programs focused on entrepreneurship, financial health, and work readiness, JA reaches hundreds of thousands of students each year across Canada, helping build the next generation of confident, capable leaders. www.jacanada.org

Contact: Claudia Campbell, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Business Hall of Fame