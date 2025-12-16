Long-standing Funding Support Helps JA Close Critical Gaps in Youth Financial Education

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Financial Literacy has never been more essential for young people in Canada. As students navigate an increasingly elaborate financial landscape marked by the rising cost of living, new technologies and changing economic realities, the need for financial education is part of the evolving landscape we're responding to.

As stated by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, "financial literacy has taken on increased importance in an ever more complex financial world." This message is the driving force for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada), that remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing financial empowerment to youth with funding support from TD Bank Group (TD).

As JA's National Financial Literacy Sponsor, TD supports program development and innovation as well as the delivery of a foundational program, Dollars with Sense. Through these programs, JA aims to create meaningful and lasting impact by ensuring students gain essential skills that can help build everyday financial confidence and help enable them to make real-world decisions that can support their long-term success.

"Effective financial literacy education requires the collaboration of multiple organizations," said Scott Hillier, President & CEO of JA Canada. "TD amplifies this work by bringing real-world expertise into classrooms and supporting program innovation that helps equips students with practical financial skills for life."

Students who have participated in JA Canada's program have already experienced remarkable outcomes, including:

Money Management : 8 in 10 gain a greater understanding of how to manage their money effectively

: 8 in 10 gain a greater understanding of how to manage their money effectively Smart Spending: 8 in 10 are more aware of their roles and responsibilities when making purchases

8 in 10 are more aware of their roles and responsibilities when making purchases Borrowing Skills: 8 in 10 develop a stronger grasp of borrowing

These results reflect the types of learning experiences JA aims to create to help strengthen the financial health of young people across the country.

"As students navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape, JA Canada's work plays a vital role in helping young people build confidence in everyday money management. That's why, we're proud to support JA Canada as it continues to create opportunities for youth to access practical financial education that can help contribute to long-term financial well-being." Said Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

Looking ahead, and with continued support from TD over the next three years, JA Canada is proud to continue its mission to equip 80,000 students with the essential tools, knowledge, and confidence to help them succeed.

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers approximately 500,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information on JA Canada and Dollars with Sense, please visit www.jacanada.org

