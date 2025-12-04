Sam Ajmera, Ojus Ajmera, Tejus Ajmera, Chief Terry Paul, Carolyn Hursh, Hartley Richardson and Anthony von Mandl will be inducted as the 47th class of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) celebrates the exceptional business leaders whose vision and leadership have driven Canada's economic success. Through bold innovation, strategic insight, and transformative enterprise, these individuals have strengthened Canada's position in the global economy while exemplifying citizenship, philanthropy, and the qualities of true role models for future generations.

The CBHF is honoured to introduce the 2026 Inductees who will be joining the prestigious Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame:

Co-Inductees:

- Soham (Sam) Ajmera, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Founding Chairman, The FGF Group of Companies

- Ojus Ajmera, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, The FGF Group of Companies

- Tejus Ajmera, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, The FGF Group of Companies

- Chief Terry Paul, O.C., Chief & Chief Executive Officer, Membertou First Nation

- Hartley T. Richardson, LVO, O.C., O.M., LL.D., Chief Executive Officer, James Richardson & Sons, Limited

- Carolyn A. (Richardson) Hursh, B.S.W., M.S.W., Honorary Chairman and Director Emeritus, James Richardson & Sons, Limited

- Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., Founder, Owner and Chief Executive Officer, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

Founded in 1979, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame honours business leaders whose contributions have advanced Canada's economic growth and prosperity. Each year, an independent selection committee, convened by Korn Ferry, the official CBHF Selection Partner, carefully reviews and selects the inductees.

"As Chancellor of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, it gives me immense pride to congratulate the Ajmeras, Chief Terry Paul, the Richardsons and Anthony von Mandl on this truly well-deserved honour," said Jim Leech. "Through their vision, courage, and generosity, they've set a standard for what leadership in Canada can achieve."

The annual CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds directly support JA Canada's mission to empower youth through programs in financial health, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, equipping the next generation with the skills and mindset needed for lifelong success.

"At Junior Achievement Canada, we deeply appreciate the Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame for guiding the next generation of ambitious entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "Our 2026 Inductees join an extraordinary legacy of individuals who have profoundly shaped Canada's economy and continue to pave the way for future success."

JA proudly invites business leaders and visionaries from across the country to join the highly anticipated CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration on May 28, 2026. Sponsorship, tickets and the opportunity to donate in honour of the Inductees are now available.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) celebrates the achievements of Canada's business leaders and represents the highest honour in business leadership. Each year, Inductees are recognized as Companions of the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame for their outstanding contributions to Canada's economic development and prosperity. Through their philanthropy and civic engagement, they also play a vital role in strengthening communities. As Companions, they inspire and mentor JA youth – the future leaders of Canada.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA engaged approximately 500,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

