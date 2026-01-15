Canadian Business Hall of Fame Announces the Presenting Sponsors for the 47th Annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) is thrilled to announce KingSett Capital and Scotiabank as Presenting Sponsors of the 47th Induction Ceremony and Celebration, taking place Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Their generous support makes this annual recognition event possible, uniting Canada's business community to honour this year's exceptional Inductees – visionary leaders whose innovation and impact have shaped the nation's economic and social landscape.

The 2026 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Inductees:

Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., Founder, Owner and Chief Executive Officer, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

Chief Terry Paul, O.C., Chief & Chief Executive Officer, Membertou First Nation

Co-Inductees- James Richardson & Sons, Limited

Hartley T. Richardson, LVO, O.C., O.M., LL.D., Chief Executive Officer

Carolyn A. (Richardson) Hursh, B.S.W., M.S.W., Honorary Chairman and Director Emeritus

Co-Inductees- The FGF Group of Companies

Soham (Sam) Ajmera, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Founding Chairman

Ojus Ajmera, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Tejus Ajmera, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

The Inductees will be recognized as a Companion of the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, Canada's highest honour in business leadership.

Joining as sponsors of CBHF 2026, KingSett Capital and Scotiabank help advance the shared mission of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame and JA Canada to celebrate distinguished business leaders while inspiring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs made for Canada.

"KingSett Capital is honoured to co-sponsor the 2026 Canadian Business Hall of Fame gala, celebrating Canadian business leaders who exemplify integrity, vision and sustainable growth - values we live by," said Jon Love, Executive Chair and Founder, KingSett Capital. "This year's honourees include our long-time friends and partners Hartley Richardson and Carolyn Hursh, whose leadership has grown James Richardson & Sons into a global force, alongside fellow Inductees. Together, they demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment that shapes Canada's success and will inspire generations to come."

"The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates what is possible in this country – when ideas are bold, leadership is principled, and success is shared. At Scotiabank, we are proud to recognize this year's honourees whose journeys reflect not only extraordinary achievement, but the values and attributes we see across many of the businesses we serve in communities across Canada," said Chris Manning, Executive Vice President, Canadian Commercial Banking, Scotiabank. "Through our support of Junior Achievement of Canada, we're investing in what comes next – helping ensure that today's ambition and ingenuity continue to shape tomorrow's Canadian leaders."

Scott Hillier, CEO, JA Canada and the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, expressed gratitude for the sponsors early commitment. "As champions of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, Scotiabank and KingSett Capital demonstrate their commitment to fostering a prosperous, inclusive, and forward-looking Canadian business community," said Hillier.

JA Canada welcomes additional supporters. Sponsorship opportunities, tables and tickets remain available on a first-come, first-served basis for this exclusive event. For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca or contact [email protected].

About the Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) represents the highest honour in Canadian business leadership, celebrating individuals whose vision and impact have significantly contributed to the nation's economic growth and prosperity. Established in 1979 by Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada), the CBHF recognizes Inductees as Companions of the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. The annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration is JA Canada's signature fundraising event, with honourees serving as role models and mentors who inspire the next generation of Canadian leaders.

About JA Canada

JA Canada empowers young people to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through a nationwide network of educators, volunteers, and partners, JA delivers immersive learning experiences focused on work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. Founded in Canada in 1967, JA Canada now reaches youth from coast to coast to coast, delivering approximately 500,000 learning experiences annually, and is part of Junior Achievement, the world's largest youth empowerment organization.

SOURCE Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Media contact: Claudia Campbell, [email protected].