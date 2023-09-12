Canadian Brand Endy Launches the Upholstered Adjustable Bed to Transform Sleep Quality and Comfort

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian mattress brand and leader in sleep technology, Endy, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Upholstered Adjustable Bed. Designed with cutting-edge features and functionality, the Upholstered Adjustable Bed sets a new standard for personalized sleep experiences.

The Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed, available at endy.com. (CNW Group/Endy Canada Inc.)

A first of its kind, the Upholstered Adjustable Bed boasts a sleek and modern design while also offering a wide range of customizable positions to cater to an individual's sleep preferences and health or wellness needs. Available in two neutral tones, Heather Grey and Warm Oat, it seamlessly blends into any bedroom décor, matching style with functionality.

"Everyone deserves the best night's sleep, so we're thrilled to introduce the Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed, a bedroom must-have that redefines sleep comfort," says Alexandra Voyevodina-Wang, President and General Manager, Endy. "Quality sleep is essential for overall well-being, and this bed was meticulously engineered to deliver Canadians a personalized sleep experience, resulting in improved rest and relaxation."

Key features of the Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed include*:

Zero Gravity: Experience weightlessness and stress relief as the bed gently reclines to a zero-gravity position, relieving pressure points, improving circulation, and enhancing relaxation for a truly peaceful sleep.

Raised Head: Easily sit up in bed for reading or watching TV with a simple touch of a button. This elevated position increases comfort and helps alleviate snoring and acid reflux discomfort.

Raised Foot: Promote better blood circulation and reduce swelling and inflammation with the foot raising feature.

The Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed is compatible with standard-sized foam and hybrid mattresses, including Endy's award-winning own, and includes a 30-day trial period and a 15-year limited warranty. Pricing starts at $1,650 and is available exclusively at www.endy.com .

*Always consult a medical practitioner for advice on how to use an adjustable bed for specific health concerns.

About Endy

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy has revolutionized the way people sleep, through innovative, comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattresses. As one of Canada's leading e-Commerce companies and endorsed by the Canadian Chiropractic Association, Endy has expanded its product line, offering a well-rounded selection of bedroom necessities, including rugs, bedding, mattress protectors, bed frames and a nightstand. Named the fastest-growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business, the brand works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ).

