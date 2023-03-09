TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - In recognition of Fraud Prevention Month in March, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is launching fraud prevention toolkits to help Canadians protect themselves against common and emerging scams. The toolkits are customized for individuals, small businesses and older adults, and offer actionable tips and useful checklists to protect themselves from scammers.

"In our increasingly connected world, fraud is on the rise and poses a growing threat to Canadians' financial security," says Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, CBA. "Our fraud prevention toolkits are designed to provide practical, accessible information that Canadians can use in their daily lives to protect themselves and their finances from scams and fraud."

Created in collaboration with the Government of Canada's Get Cyber Safe campaign, the CBA's toolkit for individuals includes simple yet effective tips to recognize and avoid phishing scams, one-time passcode scams, phone and voicemail threats, the romance scam, and more. The toolkit also equips individuals with the tools to identify fake websites and phony retailer apps when shopping online.

For small businesses, the toolkit provides business owners and managers with crucial information to protect their companies from business email compromise, ransomware, and phishing scams. It also includes tips and resources on how to properly safeguard customer information and data, and offers security best practices for employees, the first line of defense against cyber attacks.

The toolkit for older adults is designed to help seniors protect themselves against financial abuse and scams directed at this demographic group. It includes a fraud prevention checklist and tips to avoid ruses such as phone fraud, the grandparent scam, and tech support scams. Further, it provides recommendations on how to choose strong passwords and offers information on how to recognize and prevent financial abuse.

The toolkits are available in English and French on the CBA's website.

The CBA and its member banks work closely with law enforcement, government departments and agencies, and other stakeholders to educate Canadians on how to stay vigilant, adhere to safe online practices, and distinguish between legitimate requests and attempted fraud. If a customer notices unauthorized activity, they should immediately report it to their financial institution, their local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

About Fraud Prevention Month

Led by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Competition Bureau of Canada, Fraud Prevention Month is an annual campaign that seeks to help people and businesses recognize, reject and report fraud. This year's theme, "Tricks of the trade: What's in a fraudster's toolbox?" helps Canadians recognize the increasingly sophisticated tricks and tools scammers use to entrap victims.

About Get Cyber Safe

Get Cyber Safe is a national public awareness campaign created to inform Canadians about cyber security and the simple steps they can take to protect themselves online. The campaign is led by the Communications Security Establishment, with advice and guidance from its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, on behalf of the Government of Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

