Police Officers recognized for bravery, dedication, and professionalism towards the shared goal of combatting financial crimes

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) will honour dedicated police officers this evening at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Summit in Victoria, B.C. Winners will receive the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) for their exceptional efforts in investigating financial crimes in Canada and protecting Canadians against fraudsters.

This year's award recipients include representatives from the Toronto Police Service, Sûreté du Québec, Service de la police de la Ville de Montréal, Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Individual Award – Presented to Detective Constable Chris Devereux of the Toronto Police Service 32 nd division for leading an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two individuals who defrauded Canadian businesses and financial institutions through a business email compromise fraud scheme.

– Presented to Detective Constable of the Police Service 32 division for leading an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two individuals who defrauded Canadian businesses and financial institutions through a business email compromise scheme. Group Award – Presented to officers from the Sûreté du Québec, the Service de la police de la Ville de Montréal, the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil and the RCMP for their outstanding coordinated efforts in Project RUER, which tackled a multi-million-dollar "false representative" scam affecting Canadian financial institutions and Canadians across the country, particularly in the province of Quebec .

"Tonight, we pay tribute to our CBLEA recipients for their bravery, dedication, and professionalism in advancing our shared goal of combatting financial crimes and addressing the evolving global epidemic of frauds and scams," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with law enforcement, governments, and industry partners to combat fraud and security threats."

About the Award Recipients

Individual Award

Detective Constable Chris Devereux

Toronto Police Service, 32 Division

In January 2024, Detective Constable Chris Devereux led a cross-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in a scheme to defraud businesses across Canada. The investigation began when multiple companies in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well as across Ontario and British Columbia, reported receiving fraudulent emails requesting payment for false invoices and directing them to update their banking details – only to later discover funds had already been stolen.

Working alongside the Abbotsford Police Department, Guelph Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police Cybercrime Investigations Team, Det. Const. Devereux played a key role in identifying and tracking the suspects. In April 2024, one suspect was arrested by Canada Border Services Agency and charged with Fraud, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Possession of Credit Cards Obtained by Crime. A second suspect was later charged with Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, Fraud, Use of Credit Cards Obtained by Crime, and Laundering Proceeds of Crime.

Det. Const. Devereux's leadership was instrumental in dismantling a sophisticated fraud operation that targeted Canadian businesses and financial institutions.

Group Award

Sûreté du Québec, Québec

Service de la police de la Ville de Montréal

Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil

RCMP

In 2023, the Sûreté du Québec launched Project RUER, a 16-member joint task force composed of officers from the Sûreté du Québec, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil, and the RCMP. The task force was created to address and dismantle a major "false representative" fraud scheme targeting seniors across Canada, with a particular focus on Quebec.

The RUER team played a vital role in identifying suspects and establishing a new model for collaboration between law enforcement and the public/private sectors during the investigations. Through strategic partnership with Quebec's major financial institutions, the task force facilitated timely exchange of information on false representative frauds.

As a result, more than 250 plainclothes and uniformed police officers conducted 22 coordinated searches across Quebec and Ontario. The operation led to 28 arrests and cease-and-desist orders issued to disrupt the fraud network.

This joint initiative not only disrupted a major fraud operation but also established new best practices for multi-sector collaboration, setting a new benchmark to support future investigations.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA)

Since its creation in 1972, over 300 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards have been presented to police officers for their outstanding bravery, dedication and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada's banks. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, other law enforcement agencies and bank members across Canada.

For additional information, please visit www.cba.ca/award

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

