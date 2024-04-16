OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share the list of finalists for its 2023 awards competition.

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for June 1, 2024 at the Toronto Public Library's Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.

The gala is the CAJ's signature event that concludes the CAJ's 2024 national conference: Journalism and How To Survive It.

"In a time when journalism is so frequently brought under assault by those who seek to undermine the public's right to know, this year's CAJ Awards finalists showcase the dynamic power of storytelling and the vital public service journalists serve in holding the powerful to account," said Brent Jolly, president of the CAJ.

This year's awards finalists qualify for special discounted rates for the conference and awards gala. All finalists will be contacted with how to obtain these discounts.

Tickets for this year's gala are currently available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased either individually, in groups, or as a full table.

Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Darryl Greer

A 'predator' at CSIS

The Canadian Press

Marsha McLeod

The Inquest files

The Winnipeg Free Press

Aaron Derfel

Staff haunted by suicide and other deaths at the Lakeshore Hospital ER

The Montreal Gazette

Jenn Thornhill Verma

This Newfoundland town's old fish-sauce plant is a stinking, hazardous mess. But whose? Freelance / The Globe and Mail

Emma McIntosh, Noor Javed, Sheila Wang, Charlie Pinkerton

The Greenbelt

The Narwhal / Toronto Star

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Michelle Allan

It's almost impossible to find a family doctor in Thunder Bay, as the data and this patient show

CBC News – Thunder Bay

Djazia Bousnina, Ahmed Ed Moudden, Youveline Gervil

De Roxham à la terre d'asile : un chemin précaire La Converse, Montréal

Simon Lewsen

The crisis after the crisis

The Local, Toronto

Adin Wagner

In small claims court, justice delayed

The Local, Toronto

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Justin Brake

The Newfoundlander

Canadaland

Fifth Estate team

Making an icon

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Avery Haines, Jerry Vienneau, Paul Flynn, Derek Miller

The cocaine buttons

CTV W5

Brigitte Noël, Pasquale Turbide, Jacques Taschereau, Daniel Tremblay

Le système Miller

Radio-Canada – Enquête / CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Shawney Cohen, Rachel Browne

Water is the new fire

The Weather Network

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Brett Forester

Take a trip into the vault where treaties are kept

CBC News – Indigenous

Thomas Daigle

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder

CBC News – The National

Mick Sweetman

Ladysmith considering new town flag

CHLY – Nanaimo, B.C.

Judy Trinh

Chinese dissidents' warnings

CTV National News

Anaïs Elboujdaini, Yohan Hache, Rémy Ogez, Béchir Mogaadi

"J'ai commencé à avoir des plaies": Les ravages de la zombie dope pourraient gagner le Canada

Noovo Info

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Jacqueline McKay

Sinixt want a say in Columbia River Treaty renegotiations

CBC News – Indigenous

Tyson Koschik, Erin Brohman

Teens experience fishing

CBC News – Manitoba

Ariana Kelland, Katie Breen

Walking the line

CBC News – Newfoundland and Labrador

Justin Brake

berrygrounds

The Independent, N.L.

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Patti Sonntag

COVID test supplier received billions in pandemic contracts after submitting edited results

Global News

Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier, Naama Weingarten, Robert Cribb

The patient files

Investigative Journalism Bureau / Toronto Star

Daniel Blanchette Pelletier, Melanie Julien, Josselin Pfeuffer, André Guimaraes, Mathieu St-Laurent

Bienvenue au rayon des formats réduits

Radio-Canada Info

Francesca Fionda

Bracing for disasters

The Tyee

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Guillaume Piedboeuf

Seuls au Soleil-Levant

Radio-Canada

Zachary Kamel, Jimmy Thomson

Investigating Airbnb and short-term rentals, and the impacts on Canada's housing crisis

Ricochet Media

Jenn Thornhill Verma, Leila Beaudoin, Justin Brake

Seasplainer: The Independent's fisheries and oceans explainer series

Freelance / The Independent, N.L.

Carl Meyer

Pathways to net-zero

The Narwhal

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:

Caitrin Pilkington

What happened to the NWT's Status of Women Council?

Cabin Radio, Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Nicole Brockbank

Toronto police HQ has a licensed lounge. This senior cop was there before a drunk driving crash

CBC News – Toronto

Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Annabelle Blais

Buffet à volonté avec les taxes des Montréalais à l'Office de consultation publique de Montréal

Journal de Montréal – Bureau d'enquête

Tom Cardoso, Robyn Doolittle, Carys Mills, Mahima Singh, Ming Wong

Secret Canada

The Globe and Mail

Matt Simmons

Pipeline penalties

The Narwhal

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Amber Bracken

2023 portfolio

Freelance

Katherine Cheng

Small lakes, big studies: Ontario's Experimental Lakes Area freshwater research flows globally

Freelance / The Narwhal

Jesse Winter

On the front lines of Canada's worst wildfire season

Freelance

Martin Tremblay

The Battle of Bakhmut

La Presse, Montréal

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Isabelle Dubé

Des offres bidon pour hausser les prix

La Presse, Montréal

Mickey Djuric

Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill

The Canadian Press

Steven Chase, Robert Fife

China views Canada as a 'high priority' for interference: CSIS report

The Globe and Mail

Grant Robertson

Failing Grades: How lax oversight at Sport Canada, including a poorly designed report card system, missed key signs of trouble inside Canadian sports

The Globe and Mail

Wendy Gillis

'Scattered on the floor': Toronto police's 'dated' drug lockers opened door to officer theft, confidential report says

Toronto Star

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys

Live coverage of the N.W.T. wildfire crisis

Cabin Radio, Yellowknife

CBC Manitoba team

Bus crash kills 15 Dauphin seniors

CBC News – Manitoba

Verity Stevenson

Stunned faces and heartbreak at Roxham Road

CBC News – Montreal

Shanifa Nasser

Guard chokes back tears recalling Soleiman Faqiri's 'final moment of joy'

CBC News – Toronto

Fallon Hewitt

Horror in Stoney Creek: Police say couple shot dead in 'landlord-tenant dispute'

The Hamilton Spectator

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Moira Donovan

In cod's shadow, redfish rise

Freelance / Hakai Magazine

Lindsay Jones

'Who's going to believe me?'

Freelance / The Walrus

Fabrice de Pierrebourg

L'hiver au front

L'actualité

Grant Robertson

The wallet, the hockey player and the mystery

The Globe and Mail

Christopher Cheung

The revitalizing power of Indigenous typography

The Tyee

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Grant Lafleche

Hamilton's neo-Nazis claim to be part of the 'fastest-growing nationalist community in Canada'

The Hamilton Spectator

Djazia Bousnina

Entre le jungle et le système : La santé mentale des demandeurs d'asile du chemin Roxham

La Converse, Montréal

Colin Slark

One priest, two churches, three denominations, four congregations

The Brandon Sun

Julie Chadwick

Vancouver Island's 'hidden epidemic' and those fighting to understand it

The Discourse Nanaimo

Marcus Bankuti

List of names of sexual abusers includes Jesuits in Kahnawake and Spanish, Ontario

The Eastern Door, Kahnawake, Que.

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Brittany Guyot

Inside corrections: 2,180 days

APTN Investigates

Fabrice de Pierrebourg

À la chasse aux crimes de guerre

L'actualité

Drew Anderson, Amber Bracken

'When is enough enough?'

The Narwhal

Brendan Kennedy

Ontario continues to house immigration detainees in jails even as other provinces put an end to 'truly shocking' practice

Toronto Star

Zahra Nader, Matin Mehrab, Mahsa Elham

'Despair is settling in': female suicides on rise in Taliban's Afghanistan

Zan Times

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Rachel Mendelson

Work forced

Toronto Star

Ben Parfitt

Big risks, long hours, low pay: The lives of B.C. log truckers

The Tyee

Aldyn Chwelos, Kristen de Jager, Paul Voll

Choked out: The wildfire smoke threat to tree planters

The Tyee / Climate Disaster Project

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Sav Jonsa

Portfolio

APTN National News

Matteo Cimellaro

Portfolio

Canada's National Observer

Dionne Phillips

Portfolio

IndigiNews

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Aaron Hemens

Portfolio

IndigiNews

Zool Suleman

Decolonize National Gallery of Canada?

Rungh

Julia Peterson

Celebrating and respecting two-spirit lives in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Michelle Gamage

How First Nations are asserting sovereignty over their lands and waters

The Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood

A tribunal examines the RCMP's handling of abuse allegations in Burns Lake

The Tyee

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Kieran Oudshoorn, Jennifer Chevalier, Acey Rowe

Fallout of Fairy Creek - two years after the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history, Fairy Creek activists contend with the echoes of their actions

CBC The Doc Unit / CBC Radio One – The House

Brandi Morin

On the ground with Indigenous communities fleeing a climate inferno

Freelance / Ricochet Media

Anne-Marie Provost, Adrienne Surprenant

Climat extrême, sécheresse «sans précédent» au Kenya

Le Devoir, Montréal

Julia-Simone Rutgers

In Canada's coldest city, homes were built for warmth. Now they're way, way too hot

The Narwhal / The Free Press, Winnipeg

Kate Allen

The fall of the romaine empire

Toronto Star

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Pippa Norman

Meet the Canadian helping stray dogs and cats displaced by war in Ukraine

Carleton University / The Globe and Mail

Cassidy McMakon

Data across the board suggests increased food bank usership

Queen's University / The Queen's Journal

Daysha Loppie

Growing up on the 36 Finch West

Toronto Metropolitan University / The Local

Sebastian Johnston-Lindsay

To honour and respect: How 13 quillwork baskets crafted by Michi-Saagiig women in 1860 arrived back in Peterborough and what they continue to teach about Indigenous arts and our relations

Trent University / Arthur

Maddi Dellplain

The toxic standards that have shaped coverage of drug use in Canada

University of British Columbia / J-Source

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 474 entries submitted for consideration in the 2023 awards program.

The CAJ thanks all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

