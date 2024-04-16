Canadian Association of Journalists announces finalists for this year's top investigative journalism awards competition Français
Apr 16, 2024, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share the list of finalists for its 2023 awards competition.
Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for June 1, 2024 at the Toronto Public Library's Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.
The gala is the CAJ's signature event that concludes the CAJ's 2024 national conference: Journalism and How To Survive It.
"In a time when journalism is so frequently brought under assault by those who seek to undermine the public's right to know, this year's CAJ Awards finalists showcase the dynamic power of storytelling and the vital public service journalists serve in holding the powerful to account," said Brent Jolly, president of the CAJ.
This year's awards finalists qualify for special discounted rates for the conference and awards gala.
Tickets for this year's gala are currently available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased either individually, in groups, or as a full table.
Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.
The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:
Darryl Greer
A 'predator' at CSIS
The Canadian Press
Marsha McLeod
The Inquest files
The Winnipeg Free Press
Aaron Derfel
Staff haunted by suicide and other deaths at the Lakeshore Hospital ER
The Montreal Gazette
Jenn Thornhill Verma
This Newfoundland town's old fish-sauce plant is a stinking, hazardous mess. But whose? Freelance / The Globe and Mail
Emma McIntosh, Noor Javed, Sheila Wang, Charlie Pinkerton
The Greenbelt
The Narwhal / Toronto Star
The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:
Michelle Allan
It's almost impossible to find a family doctor in Thunder Bay, as the data and this patient show
CBC News – Thunder Bay
Djazia Bousnina, Ahmed Ed Moudden, Youveline Gervil
De Roxham à la terre d'asile : un chemin précaire La Converse, Montréal
Simon Lewsen
The crisis after the crisis
The Local, Toronto
Adin Wagner
In small claims court, justice delayed
The Local, Toronto
The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Justin Brake
The Newfoundlander
Canadaland
Fifth Estate team
Making an icon
CBC News – The Fifth Estate
Avery Haines, Jerry Vienneau, Paul Flynn, Derek Miller
The cocaine buttons
CTV W5
Brigitte Noël, Pasquale Turbide, Jacques Taschereau, Daniel Tremblay
Le système Miller
Radio-Canada – Enquête / CBC News – The Fifth Estate
Shawney Cohen, Rachel Browne
Water is the new fire
The Weather Network
The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Brett Forester
Take a trip into the vault where treaties are kept
CBC News – Indigenous
Thomas Daigle
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder
CBC News – The National
Mick Sweetman
Ladysmith considering new town flag
CHLY – Nanaimo, B.C.
Judy Trinh
Chinese dissidents' warnings
CTV National News
Anaïs Elboujdaini, Yohan Hache, Rémy Ogez, Béchir Mogaadi
"J'ai commencé à avoir des plaies": Les ravages de la zombie dope pourraient gagner le Canada
Noovo Info
The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:
Jacqueline McKay
Sinixt want a say in Columbia River Treaty renegotiations
CBC News – Indigenous
Tyson Koschik, Erin Brohman
Teens experience fishing
CBC News – Manitoba
Ariana Kelland, Katie Breen
Walking the line
CBC News – Newfoundland and Labrador
Justin Brake
berrygrounds
The Independent, N.L.
The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:
Patti Sonntag
COVID test supplier received billions in pandemic contracts after submitting edited results
Global News
Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier, Naama Weingarten, Robert Cribb
The patient files
Investigative Journalism Bureau / Toronto Star
Daniel Blanchette Pelletier, Melanie Julien, Josselin Pfeuffer, André Guimaraes, Mathieu St-Laurent
Bienvenue au rayon des formats réduits
Radio-Canada Info
Francesca Fionda
Bracing for disasters
The Tyee
The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:
Guillaume Piedboeuf
Seuls au Soleil-Levant
Radio-Canada
Zachary Kamel, Jimmy Thomson
Investigating Airbnb and short-term rentals, and the impacts on Canada's housing crisis
Ricochet Media
Jenn Thornhill Verma, Leila Beaudoin, Justin Brake
Seasplainer: The Independent's fisheries and oceans explainer series
Freelance / The Independent, N.L.
Carl Meyer
Pathways to net-zero
The Narwhal
The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:
Caitrin Pilkington
What happened to the NWT's Status of Women Council?
Cabin Radio, Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Nicole Brockbank
Toronto police HQ has a licensed lounge. This senior cop was there before a drunk driving crash
CBC News – Toronto
Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Annabelle Blais
Buffet à volonté avec les taxes des Montréalais à l'Office de consultation publique de Montréal
Journal de Montréal – Bureau d'enquête
Tom Cardoso, Robyn Doolittle, Carys Mills, Mahima Singh, Ming Wong
Secret Canada
The Globe and Mail
Matt Simmons
Pipeline penalties
The Narwhal
This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.
The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:
Amber Bracken
2023 portfolio
Freelance
Katherine Cheng
Small lakes, big studies: Ontario's Experimental Lakes Area freshwater research flows globally
Freelance / The Narwhal
Jesse Winter
On the front lines of Canada's worst wildfire season
Freelance
Martin Tremblay
The Battle of Bakhmut
La Presse, Montréal
The finalists in the SCOOP category are:
Isabelle Dubé
Des offres bidon pour hausser les prix
La Presse, Montréal
Mickey Djuric
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
The Canadian Press
Steven Chase, Robert Fife
China views Canada as a 'high priority' for interference: CSIS report
The Globe and Mail
Grant Robertson
Failing Grades: How lax oversight at Sport Canada, including a poorly designed report card system, missed key signs of trouble inside Canadian sports
The Globe and Mail
Wendy Gillis
'Scattered on the floor': Toronto police's 'dated' drug lockers opened door to officer theft, confidential report says
Toronto Star
The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:
Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys
Live coverage of the N.W.T. wildfire crisis
Cabin Radio, Yellowknife
CBC Manitoba team
Bus crash kills 15 Dauphin seniors
CBC News – Manitoba
Verity Stevenson
Stunned faces and heartbreak at Roxham Road
CBC News – Montreal
Shanifa Nasser
Guard chokes back tears recalling Soleiman Faqiri's 'final moment of joy'
CBC News – Toronto
Fallon Hewitt
Horror in Stoney Creek: Police say couple shot dead in 'landlord-tenant dispute'
The Hamilton Spectator
The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:
Moira Donovan
In cod's shadow, redfish rise
Freelance / Hakai Magazine
Lindsay Jones
'Who's going to believe me?'
Freelance / The Walrus
Fabrice de Pierrebourg
L'hiver au front
L'actualité
Grant Robertson
The wallet, the hockey player and the mystery
The Globe and Mail
Christopher Cheung
The revitalizing power of Indigenous typography
The Tyee
The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN FEATURE category are:
Grant Lafleche
Hamilton's neo-Nazis claim to be part of the 'fastest-growing nationalist community in Canada'
The Hamilton Spectator
Djazia Bousnina
Entre le jungle et le système : La santé mentale des demandeurs d'asile du chemin Roxham
La Converse, Montréal
Colin Slark
One priest, two churches, three denominations, four congregations
The Brandon Sun
Julie Chadwick
Vancouver Island's 'hidden epidemic' and those fighting to understand it
The Discourse Nanaimo
Marcus Bankuti
List of names of sexual abusers includes Jesuits in Kahnawake and Spanish, Ontario
The Eastern Door, Kahnawake, Que.
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:
Brittany Guyot
Inside corrections: 2,180 days
APTN Investigates
Fabrice de Pierrebourg
À la chasse aux crimes de guerre
L'actualité
Drew Anderson, Amber Bracken
'When is enough enough?'
The Narwhal
Brendan Kennedy
Ontario continues to house immigration detainees in jails even as other provinces put an end to 'truly shocking' practice
Toronto Star
Zahra Nader, Matin Mehrab, Mahsa Elham
'Despair is settling in': female suicides on rise in Taliban's Afghanistan
Zan Times
The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Rachel Mendelson
Work forced
Toronto Star
Ben Parfitt
Big risks, long hours, low pay: The lives of B.C. log truckers
The Tyee
Aldyn Chwelos, Kristen de Jager, Paul Voll
Choked out: The wildfire smoke threat to tree planters
The Tyee / Climate Disaster Project
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:
Sav Jonsa
Portfolio
APTN National News
Matteo Cimellaro
Portfolio
Canada's National Observer
Dionne Phillips
Portfolio
IndigiNews
The finalists in the APTN / CAJ TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION AWARD are:
Aaron Hemens
Portfolio
IndigiNews
Zool Suleman
Decolonize National Gallery of Canada?
Rungh
Julia Peterson
Celebrating and respecting two-spirit lives in Saskatchewan
Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Michelle Gamage
How First Nations are asserting sovereignty over their lands and waters
The Tyee
Amanda Follett Hosgood
A tribunal examines the RCMP's handling of abuse allegations in Burns Lake
The Tyee
The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:
Kieran Oudshoorn, Jennifer Chevalier, Acey Rowe
Fallout of Fairy Creek - two years after the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history, Fairy Creek activists contend with the echoes of their actions
CBC The Doc Unit / CBC Radio One – The House
Brandi Morin
On the ground with Indigenous communities fleeing a climate inferno
Freelance / Ricochet Media
Anne-Marie Provost, Adrienne Surprenant
Climat extrême, sécheresse «sans précédent» au Kenya
Le Devoir, Montréal
Julia-Simone Rutgers
In Canada's coldest city, homes were built for warmth. Now they're way, way too hot
The Narwhal / The Free Press, Winnipeg
Kate Allen
The fall of the romaine empire
Toronto Star
The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:
Pippa Norman
Meet the Canadian helping stray dogs and cats displaced by war in Ukraine
Carleton University / The Globe and Mail
Cassidy McMakon
Data across the board suggests increased food bank usership
Queen's University / The Queen's Journal
Daysha Loppie
Growing up on the 36 Finch West
Toronto Metropolitan University / The Local
Sebastian Johnston-Lindsay
To honour and respect: How 13 quillwork baskets crafted by Michi-Saagiig women in 1860 arrived back in Peterborough and what they continue to teach about Indigenous arts and our relations
Trent University / Arthur
Maddi Dellplain
The toxic standards that have shaped coverage of drug use in Canada
University of British Columbia / J-Source
Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 474 entries submitted for consideration in the 2023 awards program.
The CAJ thanks all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.
The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.
For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair, [email protected]
