L'Association canadienne des journalistes annonce les finalistes du concours de prix de journalisme d'investigation de cette année
16 avr, 2024, 12:00 ET
TORONTO, le 16 avril 2024 /CNW/ - L'Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ) est heureuse d'annoncer la liste des finalistes de son programme de prix 2023.
Les récipiendaires de chaque catégorie seront annoncés lors du gala de remise des prix prévu le 1er juin 2024 au Salon Appel Bram & Bluma de la Bibliothèque publique de Toronto.
Le gala est l'événement phare de l'ACJ qui conclut la conférence nationale 2024 de l'ACJ : « Journalism and How to Survive It ».
« À une époque où le journalisme est si fréquemment attaqué par ceux qui cherchent à porter atteinte au droit du public à l'information, les finalistes des Prix ACJ de cette année mettent en valeur le pouvoir dynamique de la narration et le rôle essentiel que jouent les journalistes du service public pour demander des comptes aux puissants, » a déclaré Brent Jolly, président de l'ACJ.
Les finalistes des prix de cette année peuvent bénéficier de tarifs réduits spéciaux pour la conférence et le gala de remise des prix. Tous les finalistes seront contactés pour savoir comment obtenir ces réductions.
Les billets pour le gala de cette année sont actuellement disponibles à l'achat. Les billets peuvent être achetés individuellement, en groupe ou sous forme de table complète.
Les finalistes sont classés par ordre alphabétique selon le média où ils travaillaient au moment où leur candidature a été diffusée/publiée ou où la candidature particulière a été diffusée/publiée. Les liens vers les travaux ont été fournis lorsqu'ils sont disponibles. Pour les entrées qui se composent d'une série ou soumission de portefeuille, l'élément lié est le premier de la série.
Les finalistes dans la catégorie NOUVELLES ÉCRITES sont :
Darryl Greer
A 'predator' at CSIS
The Canadian Press
Marsha McLeod
The Inquest files
The Winnipeg Free Press
Aaron Derfel
Staff haunted by suicide and other deaths at the Lakeshore Hospital ER
The Montreal Gazette
Jenn Thornhill Verma
This Newfoundland town's old fish-sauce plant is a stinking, hazardous mess. But whose?
Journaliste indépendante / The Globe and Mail
Emma McIntosh, Noor Javed, Sheila Wang, Charlie Pinkerton
The Greenbelt
The Narwhal / Toronto Star
Les finalistes dans la catégorie MÉDIAS COMMUNAUTAIRES sont :
Michelle Allan
It's almost impossible to find a family doctor in Thunder Bay, as the data and this patient show
CBC News - Thunder Bay
Djazia Bousnina, Ahmed Ed Moudden, Youveline Gervil
De Roxham à la terre d'asile : un chemin précaire
La Converse, Montréal
Simon Lewsen
The crisis after the crisis
The Local, Toronto
Adin Wagner
In small claims court, justice delayed
The Local, Toronto
Les finalistes dans la catégorie REPORTAGE PARLÉ (PLUS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :
Justin Brake
The Newfoundlander
Canadaland
Fifth Estate team
Making an icon
CBC News - The Fifth Estate
Avery Haines, Jerry Vienneau, Paul Flynn, Derek Miller
The cocaine buttons
CTV W5
Brigitte Noël, Pasquale Turbide, Jacques Taschereau, Daniel Tremblay
Le système Miller
Radio-Canada - Enquête / CBC News - The Fifth Estate
Shawney Cohen, Rachel Browne
Water is the new fire
The Weather Network
Les finalistes de la catégorie NOUVELLE PARLÉE (MOINS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :
Brett Forester
Take a trip into the vault where treaties are kept
CBC News - Indigenous
Thomas Daigle
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder
CBC News - The National
Mick Sweetman
Ladysmith considering new town flag
CHLY - Nanaimo, B.C.
Judy Trinh
Chinese dissidents' warnings
CTV National News
Anaïs Elboujdaini, Yohan Hache, Rémy Ogez, Béchir Mogaadi
"J'ai commencé à avoir des plaies": Les ravages de la zombie dope pourraient gagner le Canada
Noovo Info
Les finalistes dans la catégorie JOURNALISME PARLÉ COMMUNAUTAIRE sont :
Jacqueline McKay
Sinixt want a say in Columbia River Treaty renegotiations
CBC News - Indigenous
Tyson Koschik, Erin Brohman
Teens experience fishing
CBC News - Manitoba
Ariana Kelland, Katie Breen
Walking the line
CBC News - Newfoundland and Labrador
Justin Brake
berrygrounds
The Independent, N.L.
Les finalistes de la catégorie JOURNALISME DE DONNÉES sont :
Patti Sonntag
COVID test supplier received billions in pandemic contracts after submitting edited results
Global News
Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier, Naama Weingarten, Robert Cribb
The patient files
Investigative Journalism Bureau / Toronto Star
Daniel Blanchette Pelletier, Melanie Julien, Josselin Pfeuffer, André Guimaraes, Mathieu St-Laurent
Bienvenue au rayon des formats réduits
Radio-Canada Info
Francesca Fionda
Bracing for disasters
The Tyee
Les finalistes de la catégorie MÉDIAS EN LIGNE sont :
Guillaume Piedboeuf
Seuls au Soleil-Levant
Radio-Canada
Zachary Kamel, Jimmy Thomson
Investigating Airbnb and short-term rentals, and the impacts on Canada's housing crisis
Ricochet Media
Jenn Thornhill Verma, Leila Beaudoin, Justin Brake
Seasplainer: The Independent's fisheries and oceans explainer series
Journalistes indépendants / The Independent, N.L.
Carl Meyer
Pathways to net-zero
The Narwhal
Les finalistes du PRIX DU DROIT À L'INFORMATION sont :
Caitrin Pilkington
What happened to the NWT's Status of Women Council?
Cabin Radio, Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Nicole Brockbank
Toronto police HQ has a licensed lounge. This senior cop was there before a drunk driving crash
CBC News - Toronto
Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Annabelle Blais
Buffet à volonté avec les taxes des Montréalais à l'Office de consultation publique de Montréal
Journal de Montréal - Bureau d'enquête
Tom Cardoso, Robyn Doolittle, Carys Mills, Mahima Singh, Ming Wong
Secret Canada
The Globe and Mail
Matt Simmons
Pipeline penalties
The Narwhal
Ce prix est aimablement parrainé par le « Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund ».
Les finalistes de la catégorie PHOTOJOURNALISME sont :
Amber Bracken
Portefeuille 2023
Journaliste indépendante
Katherine Cheng
Small lakes, big studies: Ontario's Experimental Lakes Area freshwater research flows globally
Journaliste indépendante / The Narwhal
Jesse Winter
On the front lines of Canada's worst wildfire season
Journaliste indépendant
Martin Tremblay
The Battle of Bakhmut
La Presse, Montréal
Les finalistes de la catégorie « SCOOP » sont :
Isabelle Dubé
Des offres bidon pour hausser les prix
La Presse, Montréal
Mickey Djuric
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
The Canadian Press
Steven Chase, Robert Fife
China views Canada as a 'high priority' for interference: CSIS report
The Globe and Mail
Grant Robertson
Failing Grades: How lax oversight at Sport Canada, including a poorly designed report card system, missed key signs of trouble inside Canadian sports
The Globe and Mail
Wendy Gillis
'Scattered on the floor': Toronto police's 'dated' drug lockers opened door to officer theft, confidential report says
Toronto Star
Les finalistes de la catégorie D'EXCELLENCE AU QUOTIDIEN sont :
Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Sarah Pruys
Live coverage of the N.W.T. wildfire crisis
Cabin Radio, Yellowknife
CBC Manitoba team
Bus crash kills 15 Dauphin seniors
CBC News - Manitoba
Verity Stevenson
Stunned faces and heartbreak at Roxham Road
CBC News - Montreal
Shanifa Nasser
Guard chokes back tears recalling Soleiman Faqiri's 'final moment of joy'
CBC News - Toronto
Fallon Hewitt
Horror in Stoney Creek: Police say couple shot dead in 'landlord-tenant dispute'
The Hamilton Spectator
Les finalistes de la catégorie REPORTAGE ÉCRIT sont :
Moira Donovan
In cod's shadow, redfish rise
Journaliste indépendante / Hakai Magazine
Lindsay Jones
'Who's going to believe me?'
Journaliste indépendante / The Walrus
Fabrice de Pierrebourg
L'hiver au front
L'actualité
Grant Robertson
The wallet, the hockey player and the mystery
The Globe and Mail
Christopher Cheung
The revitalizing power of Indigenous typography
The Tyee
Les finalistes de la catégorie REPORTAGE ÉCRIT COMMUNAUTAIRE sont :
Grant Lafleche
Hamilton's neo-Nazis claim to be part of the 'fastest-growing nationalist community in Canada'
The Hamilton Spectator
Djazia Bousnina
Entre le jungle et le système : La santé mentale des demandeurs d'asile du chemin Roxham
La Converse, Montréal
Colin Slark
One priest, two churches, three denominations, four congregations
The Brandon Sun
Julie Chadwick
Vancouver Island's 'hidden epidemic' and those fighting to understand it
The Discourse Nanaimo
Marcus Bankuti
List of names of sexual abusers includes Jesuits in Kahnawake and Spanish, Ontario
The Eastern Door, Kahnawake, Qué.
Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR LE REPORTAGE SUR LES DROITS DE LA PERSONNE sont :
Brittany Guyot
Inside corrections: 2,180 days
APTN Investigates
Fabrice de Pierrebourg
À la chasse aux crimes de guerre
L'actualité
Drew Anderson, Amber Bracken
'When is enough enough?'
The Narwhal
Brendan Kennedy
Ontario continues to house immigration detainees in jails even as other provinces put an end to 'truly shocking' practice
Toronto Star
Zahra Nader, Matin Mehrab, Mahsa Elham
'Despair is settling in': female suicides on rise in Taliban's Afghanistan
Zan Times
Les finalistes du PRIX SCA CANADA / CAJ POUR LES REPORTAGES SUR LE SECTEUR TRAVAIL sont :
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Rachel Mendelson
Work forced
Toronto Star
Ben Parfitt
Big risks, long hours, low pay: The lives of B.C. log truckers
The Tyee
Aldyn Chwelos, Kristen de Jager, Paul Voll
Choked out: The wildfire smoke threat to tree planters
The Tyee / Climate Disaster Project
Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR JOURNALISTES AUTOCHTONE ÉMERGENT.ES sont :
Sav Jonsa
Portefeuille
APTN National News
Matteo Cimellaro
Portefeuille
Canada's National Observer
Dionne Phillips
Portefeuille
IndigiNews
Les finalistes du PRIX APTN / CAJ DE LA VÉRITÉ ET DE LA RÉCONCILIATION sont :
Aaron Hemens
Portefeuille
IndigiNews
Zool Suleman
Decolonize National Gallery of Canada?
Rungh
Julia Peterson
Celebrating and respecting two-spirit lives in Saskatchewan
Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Michelle Gamage
How First Nations are asserting sovereignty over their lands and waters
The Tyee
Amanda Follett Hosgood
A tribunal examines the RCMP's handling of abuse allegations in Burns Lake
The Tyee
Les finalistes dans la catégorie PRIX POUR LA COUVERTURE DES CHANGEMENTS CLIMATIQUES ET DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT sont :
Kieran Oudshoorn, Jennifer Chevalier, Acey Rowe
Fallout of Fairy Creek - two years after the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history, Fairy Creek activists contend with the echoes of their actions
CBC The Doc Unit / CBC Radio One - The House
Brandi Morin
On the ground with Indigenous communities fleeing a climate inferno
Journaliste indépendante / Ricochet Media
Anne-Marie Provost, Adrienne Surprenant
Climat extrême, sécheresse «sans précédent» au Kenya
Le Devoir, Montréal
Julia-Simone Rutgers
In Canada's coldest city, homes were built for warmth. Now they're way, way too hot
The Narwhal / The Free Press, Winnipeg
Kate Allen
The fall of the romaine empire
Toronto Star
Les finalistes du PRIX ÉTUDIANT DE L'EXCELLENCE EN JOURNALISME sont :
Pippa Norman
Meet the Canadian helping stray dogs and cats displaced by war in Ukraine
Carleton University / The Globe and Mail
Cassidy McMakon
Data across the board suggests increased food bank usership
Queen's University / The Queen's Journal
Daysha Loppie
Growing up on the 36 Finch West
Toronto Metropolitan University / The Local
Sebastian Johnston-Lindsay
To honour and respect: How 13 quillwork baskets crafted by Michi-Saagiig women in 1860 arrived back in Peterborough and what they continue to teach about Indigenous arts and our relations
Trent University / Arthur
Maddi Dellplain
The toxic standards that have shaped coverage of drug use in Canada
University of British Columbia / J-Source
Conformément aux informations contenues dans les instructions du dossier de candidature, les juges avaient le pouvoir discrétionnaire de nommer entre un et cinq finalistes dans chaque catégorie de prix. Il y avait un total de 474 entrées pour le programme de prix 2023.
L'ACJ remercie tous ceux qui ont soumis leurs travaux pour considération et félicite les finalistes mentionnés ci-dessus. Nous sommes impatients de vous reconnaître et de célébrer davantage votre travail.
L'ACJ est la plus grande organisation professionnelle nationale du Canada pour les journalistes de tous les médias, représentant des membres à travers le pays. Les rôles principaux de l'ACJ sont de fournir un développement professionnel de haute qualité à ses membres et un plaidoyer d'intérêt public.
