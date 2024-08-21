MONTRÉAL, QC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is known for its rich biodiversity and extraordinary natural beauty and takes pride in playing a leadership role in global nature recovery. As the host country for COP15 in 2022, Canada played a key role in leading the world to the adoption of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. At the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16), to be hosted by Colombia in October 2024, Canada will continue to advance global action toward tackling the biodiversity crisis and protecting nature.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will meet with H.E. Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, to discuss shared biodiversity, environment, and climate priorities in advance of Colombia's hosting of COP16, "The People's COP." Both ministers will also take part in a panel discussion with stakeholders on the challenges and opportunities for COP16.

The Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework is a historic agreement between more than 190 countries aims to safeguard nature, and halt and reverse biodiversity loss around the world. Now, as Colombia takes up the torch as the host of COP16 this fall, Canada and Colombia will jointly advocate for ambitious global implementation of the framework.

Recently, Canada released its 2030 Nature Strategy, which lays out a path for how it will implement the framework domestically. Canada engaged with all levels of government, Indigenous groups, and stakeholders to ensure that the strategy reflects the diversity of Canadian perspectives and issues, and establishes a shared vision to address biodiversity loss.

Furthermore, to protect nature for future generations, Canada introduced the Nature Accountability Bill in Parliament. The bill includes requirements for the government to develop national biodiversity strategies and action plans, like Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy, and to report on their implementation. The introduction of the bill makes Canada one of the first countries in the world to propose legislation enshrining an accountability and transparency framework to meet the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework commitments.

Canada also launched the Nature Champions Network, a ministerial-level group that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the framework. Ministers Guilbeault and Muhamad look forward to the nature champions promoting ambitious goals at COP16 to ensure effective implementation of respective national biodiversity strategies and action plans by Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Backed by over $12 billion in investments since 2015, the Government of Canada has led the broadest campaign in Canadian history to support nature and nature-based climate solutions, with the goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030, and conserving species at risk, in full partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples. Canada continues to make significant investments both at home and abroad to support the implementation of global biodiversity goals.

Quotes

"I am encouraged by Minister Muhamad's vision and passion for strong international leadership on nature and biodiversity protection. Halting and reversing biodiversity loss will require action and partnership. Today, we will discuss efforts to bring the world together at COP16 and advocate for urgent action to protect our planet, including through promoting Indigenous-led conversation. Now is our time to deliver."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Colombia is ready for COP16. With two months to go before the start of the world's most important biodiversity summit, we have ensured the necessary organization, logistics, and security to welcome over 12,000 participants from around the globe in Cali, from October 21 to November 1. This event represents an unprecedented opportunity to engage in dialogue and take action to halt the loss of biological diversity. COP16 offers us the chance to make peace with nature and to position biodiversity conservation as a critical priority in addressing the triple planetary crisis."

– H.E. Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia

Quick facts

Canada has strong and longstanding bilateral relations and technical cooperation on environmental matters with Colombia .

has strong and longstanding bilateral relations and technical cooperation on environmental matters with . Colombia will host the first Biodiversity COP since the adoption of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15 . COP16 will take place in Cali, Colombia from October 21 to November 1, 2024 .

will host the first Biodiversity COP since the adoption of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework at . will take place in from . At COP16 , governments will discuss progress made on the implementation of the framework, including the development of national biodiversity strategies and action plans.

, governments will discuss progress made on the implementation of the framework, including the development of national biodiversity strategies and action plans. At the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility in Vancouver , August 2023 , Canada became the first donor to pledge $200 million at the launch of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. The fund supports the efforts of developing countries to protect and restore nature and grow resilient economies. Canada has since honoured this commitment and disbursed $150 million to support urgent biodiversity action.

, , became the first donor to pledge at the launch of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. The fund supports the efforts of developing countries to protect and restore nature and grow resilient economies. has since honoured this commitment and disbursed to support urgent biodiversity action. At COP26 , Canada committed to allocate at least 20 percent of its international $5.3 billion climate finance commitment to nature-based climate solutions with biodiversity co-benefits in developing countries over the next five years.

, committed to allocate at least 20 percent of its international climate finance commitment to nature-based climate solutions with biodiversity co-benefits in developing countries over the next five years. Cooperation and coordinated action with provinces, territories, and Indigenous organizations are essential to protecting nature in Canada . The Government of Canada has signed historic nature agreements with the Yukon , Nova Scotia , and British Columbia , backed by substantial investments, aiming toward the goal of 30 percent of protected and conserved land and water by 2030.

. The Government of has signed historic nature agreements with the , , and , backed by substantial investments, aiming toward the goal of 30 percent of protected and conserved land and water by 2030. Current federal investments include $2.3 billion over 5 years to support Canada's Nature Legacy and more than $5 billion over 10 years in natural climate solutions. These investments contribute to Canada's goals for protected and conserved areas, and species at risk, and help address the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

over 5 years to support Nature Legacy and more than over 10 years in natural climate solutions. These investments contribute to goals for protected and conserved areas, and species at risk, and help address the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. Canada is investing up to $800 million to support up to four large-scale, long-term Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. By using an innovative multi-partner funding model called Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), this investment supports Indigenous leadership, addresses biodiversity loss, and supports Indigenous economic growth and well-being.

is investing up to to support up to four large-scale, long-term Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. By using an innovative multi-partner funding model called Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), this investment supports Indigenous leadership, addresses biodiversity loss, and supports Indigenous economic growth and well-being. Canada recognizes that addressing the biodiversity crisis requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort. For this reason, we promote the active participation of partners and stakeholders in the implementation of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]