Canadian American Business Council Hosts 25th Annual State of the Relationship Event

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Canadian American Business Council is hosting its Annual State of the Relationship Dinner in Ottawa tonight with distinguished US experts to discuss the impact on the Canada/U.S. Relationship of the upcoming presidential race, the recent Canadian election, and the state of Canada/US relations.

The CABC will be honoring Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, who is the recipient of the CABC's prestigious 2019 Corporate Leadership Award.

The event, now in its twenty-fifth year, is the premier opportunity for Canadian businesspeople and lawmakers to celebrate and take stock of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Details

Wednesday, December 4

6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Media are asked to arrive by 5:30.

Trillium Ballroom

Shaw Centre

55 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

Confirmed Speakers

U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte

Kelly Ayotte was elected to the Senate in 2010, where she was ranked as one of the most bipartisan senators working across party lines to find solutions to our nation's biggest challenges. During her tenure in the Senate (2011–2017), Ayotte chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and the Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Operations. She also served on the Senate Armed Services, Budget, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Aging Committees. Ayotte is currently a senior advisor to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions as well as a member of the boards of News Corp, Caterpillar, and the ONE Campaign, among others. Ayotte is a leading voice on national security and was named by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the top 50 Republicans on national security affairs in the country.

Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga is president and chief executive officer of Mastercard and a member of its board of directors.

Ajay is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute, first vice chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce and a trustee of the United States Council for International Business. Ajay is a founding trustee of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a member of the U.S.-India CEO Forum and is Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation. Ajay is also a co-chair of the Partnership for New York City. He served as a member of President Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. He is a past member of the U.S. President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

He was awarded the Padma Shri Award by the President of India in 2016 and with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019. He is a fellow of the Foreign Policy Association and was awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012.

Ajay is a member of the board of overseers of the Weill Cornell Medical College and the board of governors of the American Red Cross. In addition, Ajay serves as a Director of Dow Inc. and is a member of its compensation and governance committees.

Prior to Mastercard, Ajay served as chief executive officer of Citigroup Asia Pacific. During his career at Citigroup, he held a variety of senior management roles in the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also oversaw the company's efforts in microfinance.

Ajay began his career at Nestlé, India, where for 13 years he worked on assignments spanning sales, marketing and general management. He also spent two years with PepsiCo, where he was instrumental in launching its fast food franchises in India as the economy liberalized.

He is a graduate of Delhi University and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Ailish Campbell

Ailish Campbell is the Chief Trade Commissioner of Canada and Assistant Deputy Minister, International Business Development. Ailish joined Global Affairs Canada as the Chief Trade Commissioner of Canada in March 2017. She leads a cross-Canada team of 400 and an international team of 900 Trade Commissioners in 160 offices that serve Canadian business interests to help firms sell, grow and go global. Previously she was General Director at Finance Canada where she was responsible for the federal budget in policy areas including innovation and defence policy, and Vice President, Policy - International and Fiscal Issues, at the Business Council of Canada where she led CEO engagement in China, Japan, and India.

Hon. Mary Ng

The Honourable Mary Ng is the Member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, first elected in a 2017 by-election. Ng was a member of the Standing Committees on Industry, Science and Technology, and Natural Resources. Ng was sworn in as Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion in June 2018. Before her election, Ng worked as the Director of Appointments in the Prime Minister's Office, a position she was appointed to immediately after the Liberals formed government in 2015. From 2008 to 2009 she was the Chief of Staff to Gerard Kennedy (MP), and prior to that, she was the Director of Policy to Kennedy while he served as Minister of Education in Ontario.

Ann Selzer

Ann Selzer is a political pollster who, in 1994, devoted herself full-time to running her own company. Selzer is currently the President of Selzer & Company polling firm in Des Moines, Iowa. Selzer's life as a pollster spans more than three decades, launched from her doctoral work in communication theory and research at the University of Iowa in 1984. She has done polling work for numerous news organizations, including the Boston Globe and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and has overseen nearly every one of the Register's Iowa polls since 1987. Selzer & Company's track record for accuracy in election polls – in Iowa and beyond – contributed to the firm's A+ rating from Nate Silver's influential website FiveThirtyEight.com. Selzer & Company was one of six such grades in a 2016 analysis of more than 250 polling firms.

