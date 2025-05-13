CABC WELCOMES FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CANADA DAVID L. COHEN TO ADVISORY BOARD

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is pleased to announce that former U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen will join the CABC Advisory Board.

Ambassador Cohen's leadership on and commitment to the U.S.-Canada relationship has fostered stronger ties between our two countries. By championing cross-border initiatives and open dialogue (both as Ambassador and continuing today), he has strengthened the economic and diplomatic partnership that benefits both sides of the border.

Ambassador Cohen officially concluded his assignment as U.S. Ambassador to Canada in January 2025, after more than three years of nurturing, strengthening, and growing the bilateral partnership. Prior to serving as U.S. Ambassador, Ambassador Cohen was a practicing lawyer. He served as Chief of Staff to former Philadelphia Mayor Edward G. Rendell (1992 – 1997), and then returned to serve as Chair of Balard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, one of the largest law firms in the United States. He then joined Comcast NBCUniversal, serving for almost 20 years as a senior executive with a broad portfolio of responsibilities and as senior advisor to the CEO.

"We are honored to welcome Ambassador Cohen to the CABC Advisory Board," said Beth Burke, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council. "His insight, experience, and longstanding commitment to U.S.-Canada collaboration will be a tremendous asset as we continue to promote a strong, secure, and mutually beneficial relationship between our two countries."

"I am honored to join the Advisory Board of the Canadian American Business Council," said Ambassador Cohen. "Throughout my time as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, I witnessed firsthand the critical importance of the U.S.-Canada relationship and the important role that CABC plays in fostering that relationship. I look forward to supporting the CABC's mission to strengthen this partnership and advance the shared prosperity and security of our two nations."

As a member of the Advisory Board, former Ambassador Cohen joins a distinguished group of leaders from across North America providing strategic guidance and counsel as the CABC continues to promote and protect the U.S.- Canada relationship.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. For more information about the CABC and its leadership team, please visit our Who We Are section.

SOURCE Canadian American Business Council

