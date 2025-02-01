CABC Statement on US Tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Beth Burke, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council released the following statement:

"The Canadian American Business Council strongly opposes the Trump Administration's imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods. This action will harm jobs, businesses, and consumers in the United States and Canada.

"The United States and Canada share one of the world's most successful economic partnerships, built on decades of collaboration, trust, and mutually beneficial trade. We are each other's largest trade partners with approximately $2.7 billion (CAD$3.6 billion) worth of goods and services crossing the border each day in 2023. This relationship facilitates our mutual competitive advantage, domestic job security, and resilience.

"We urge both governments to seek constructive solutions that strengthen, not weaken, this essential economic partnership. As the voice of the bilateral business community, the Canadian American Business Council underlines that the power of our two countries relies on free trade. Tariffs deeply disrupt our interconnected supply chains, jeopardize energy security, and undermine the economic foundation that supports our shared national security.

"The United States and Canada are each other's most important customer and supplier, neighbor and friend, and we must prioritize this exemplary relationship to ensure we face the world's challenges together."

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. For more information about the CABC and its leadership team, please visit www.cabc.co

