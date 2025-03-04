CANADIAN AMERICAN BUSINESS COUNCIL STRONGLY OPPOSES TARIFFS

Urges officials to work collaboratively to find immediate solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) released the following statement in response to the implementation of tariffs on Canadian goods by the Trump Administration and subsequent retaliatory efforts by the Government of Canada:

"The Canadian American Business Council is strongly opposed to the implementation of tariffs. This tax will devastate businesses and communities on both sides of the border.

"Our integrated supply chains, built on decades of free trade, mean that additive tariffs from both governments will have overwhelming effects on the goods and services that cross our border daily

"The CABC and our members are urgently calling on the Trump Administration and Government of Canada to come back to the negotiating table and find a solution to dismantle these tariffs; and instead look to build on what is one of the most successful economic partnerships in the world with approximately $2.7 billion (CAD$3.6 billion) worth of goods and services crossing the border each day.

"The United States and Canada share one of the world's most successful and integrated economic partnerships, built on decades of collaboration, trust, and mutually beneficial trade. Tariffs and retaliation erode that relationship. It's imperative this matter is addressed and resolved expeditiously to mitigate the devastating consequences of tariffs and protect our mutual competitive advantage, domestic job security, and resilience."

